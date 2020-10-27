The South Giles football team captured a winning season and a bowl game victory in the Elk River Valley Conference Thursday as the Eagles routed Flintville for a second time this season, 54-12.
The Eagles (5-4) had previously defeated the Bobcats 44-0 in the regular season of a conference that will feature six teams with winning records this season, a testament to the powerhouse the league has become over the last five years.
“I’m pretty pleased with the win,” SGE head coach Rodney Nave said. “Sometimes, when you beat a team, that second time it’s hard to beat them again. You come in with a big head thinking it’s going to be easy, but we took care of business pretty well. I’m proud of them.”
South Giles placed three players on the all-conference team including Caleb Oates, Jack Stafford and Dallas Buckner who all played crucial roles in Thursday’s victory.
Flintville was set to receive the opening kick, but Buckner perfectly executed one of two successful onside attempts of the evening to give his team the ball at the Flintville 49. Oates opened the drive with a 29-yard run to the red zone. With his team knocking on the door of their first score, Oates ran for the 10-yard touchdown three plays later. Stafford added the two-point rush for an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
While South Giles kept Flintville off the board in the two teams’ first meeting, the Eagles’ secondary found itself susceptible to the aerial attack early in this contest. Opposing quarterback Cole Evans connected with Trey Anderson for a 55-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the ensuing drive. The PAT was blocked by South Giles, which held an 8-6 advantage in an opening quarter that featured four touchdowns.
The next two scores came from the Eagle offense as Stafford rushed for a five-yard touchdown that was set up by a 35-yard scamper from Levi Whitt. Buckner added the two-point rush and then gave his team the ball back with an interception on the defensive side. Oates broke containment for a 31-yard rushing touchdown, and Stafford added the two-point run to push the South Giles lead to 24-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Facing third down, Flintville again went to the air with Evans and Anderson connecting for their second touchdown of the night on a 38-yard pass. Eagles coaches were visibly displeased with the team’s pass coverage on a night in which the defense gave up only five yards on the other 22 plays. In fact, Flintville’s only two first downs of the evening came on the two touchdown passes which accounted for 89 of the team’s 94 offensive yards.
Ahead 24-12 early in the second quarter, South Giles scored the final two touchdowns of the first half to extend the lead to 38-12 at the break. Oates scored his third touchdown of the evening on a five-yard rush. After an onside recovery, Stafford found Whitt for an 18-yard passing touchdown. Stafford rushed for the two-point conversion.
Stafford recovered a fumble after Evans was sacked on the final Flintville drive of the half, but the clock struck zero with South Giles threatening inside the 10.
Whitt had a long kick return touchdown called back in the first half due to penalty, but found the end zone again on a 69-yard return to open the second half. Dalton Malone ran for the two-point conversion for a 46-12 lead.
Stafford intercepted a third down pass the next series, continuing a dominant night on both sides of the ball.
The next two quarters saw the teams’ high flying offenses cool down as South Giles subbed out its starters at the skill positions. South Giles turned the ball over on downs inside the Flintville 10 on the next possession.
Buckner intercepted his second pass of the evening, and Jacob Bridges broke free to the sideline for a 15-yard rushing touchdown on third down. Malone added his second conversion run of the night to bring the game to its final score of 54-12.
South Giles ran 37 offensive plays for 288 yards and six offensive touchdowns.
Oates rushed for a game-high 126 yards and three touchdowns on seven attempts. Stafford rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on three attempts, while also completing an 18-yard touchdown pass. Whitt added 62 offensive yards (44 rushing, 18 receiving) on three offensive touches with a receiving and a return touchdown. Bridges chipped in 34 rushing yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Buckner rounded out the team leaders with 27 rushing yards on four attempts.
“Our offensive line has gotten so much better from the beginning of the year till now. When you watch the film, it’s like a whole different team. When you’re blocking like that, you can call pretty much anything. Caleb [Oates] ran ball the strong and broke tackles,” Nave said.
