The South Giles football program enters 2020 with the same uncertainties that every other team in the state of Tennessee is, according to head coach Rodney Nave.
Will there be a full season? Will opponents be able to field full rosters each week?
However, the Eagles enter the season with a larger roster than last season and a group of eighth graders who have now been with the program three years, helping to combat that adversity.
“The key with this team is that they’re gelling together really well,” Nave said. “They’re becoming a team already. You can see it. We have three or four leaders already who are already stepping up and getting them out here exercising. I think they’re a pretty mature group for their age. A lot of them played 7-on-7 football in Knoxville before it got shut down. A lot of them have played together. A lot of these kids, we’ve had them since sixth grade, so that always makes a big difference when you have them three years.”
Nave said that it has been difficult to social distance when practicing a contact sport, but that his team has done the best they can to keep players safe while also trying to understand what they have with this team. He added that he initially believes the offensive line will be a strength of the squad with several key returning skill position players as well.
Jack Stafford will start at quarterback as an eighth grader, a player who the coach said can throw the ball and also is an excellent decision maker and game manager. At fullback, Caleb Oates returns after a strong finish to the 2019 campaign with Kazarion Harney and Levi Whitt also expected to run the ball.
While the line is filled with newcomers, Nave said the group’s size is a key advantage. Jett Kemp is playing at center with Dalton Malone and Aiden Caldwell also joining the starting ranks. The coach said he has a couple other newcomers who he thinks will fill out the line’s depth well.
On the defensive side of the ball, the team will see its offensive playmakers make up its top defensive unit. Nave mentioned Stafford at nose guard as well as Oates and Harney at linebacker as key players to watch.
For the Eagles, the preseason is all about getting the players reps and finding out where the team’s new pieces fit since the team will not be allowed to hold a jamboree or play opposing teams before the start of the regular season.
For the first time in more than a decade, South Giles will play neither Bridgeforth nor Richland in inner-county games due to all three teams now belonging to conferences and rules as to how many games a team is allowed to schedule.
“You always want to play those games because the kids all know each other, and they like to play against each other. I hate that those are gone, but you can only play eight games, and that’s what we got,” Nave said.
South Giles will open the season on the road against a new conference foe that the team has not faced, Liberty, Aug. 27.
