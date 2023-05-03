It’s not every day that Elkton is represented on the national stage.
That is, until 11-year old Aubrey Bryan started shooting basketball.
Bryan, the daughter of Amy and Wes Bryan, recently finished third in the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in Chicago.
Third place. In the nation. Let that sink in.
After finishing ninth in the 10-11 girls division a year ago, Bryan continued to tirelessly work on her game and eventually found her way back to Chicago for the national finals.
Featured last year as our Citizen Spotlight in the March 2, 2022, edition, Bryan’s effort just to get back to Chicago was amazing.
She took home first place in the local competition, held at UT Southern, and then also notched a first-place finish at regionals in Lewisburg.
Bryan then traveled to Franklin for the state competition and snagged another gold medal.
Finally, Aubrey competed at the southeast regional in Paducah, Ky., where she had a somewhat shaky day and made just 22 shots. But luckily for Bryan, the 22 shots were good enough for a return trip to Chicago.
She would go on to sink 23-out-of-25 shots and ended up in a three-way tie for first place. Bryan and two other shooters went to a shootout to decide the national champion.
During the shootout, Bryan swished home 4-of-5 attempts, but the other two competitors were perfect from the line. Those two shooters advanced to another shootout, and, eventually, Denver, Colo., native Alexa Tien would hoist the championship trophy.
“We knew what to expect this year once we got to Chicago and how intense the day of the shoot was going to be,” Amy Bryan said. “We had two days prior to the shoot where each state had designated times to go to the practice gym and she made sure to take full advantage of that. She seemed to be more relaxed this year and was a little more social although she has met some incredible kids from all over the country who were also competing and she keeps in touch with them through the year.”
Amidst all of her success in the Hoop Shoot competitions the last two years, Bryan still has yet to play a game in an Elkton uniform.
Just a fifth grader, Bryan will try out for the school team this coming fall. Aubrey spent the better part of the last three seasons as the team’s manager while her older sister Chelsea played on the squad.
And with three years still ahead at Elkton, Aubrey’s success has been felt throughout the hallways of the K-8 school as students and faculty alike have shown their support.
“It has been really special to see Aubrey do so well in these Hoop Shoot events,” longtime Elkton teacher and coach Terrance Cross said. “We even had a little send-off party for her. The other students and faculty put together some really nice gifts for her and everyone showed their support before she went to Chicago.”
“I had not started working at Elkton and I already knew about Aubrey and her dedication,” first-year Elkton athletic director Peyton Newton said. “She is constantly working to improve her game. Every day in PE class she is out there shooting and trying to get better. We had a surprise send-off for her when she left that was a very cool moment. And since she has gotten back, she has been getting stopped in the hallways every day with faculty and students alike telling her congratulations.”
“I didn’t know what a hoop shoot competition was until a few years ago when I was given a form to go compete at the local level,” Aubrey said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what status you come from, the Elks provides an amazing opportunity for any kid who has the talent and grit to compete.
“It was very special knowing I was the only one from Tennessee who made it that far and especially who placed!”
