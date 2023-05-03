IMG_3691 web.jpg

Elkton’s Aubrey Bryan takes home third-place honors at the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in Chicago last month. The fifth grader finished tied for first after the opening round before falling to third in a shootout.   Submitted

 

It’s not every day that Elkton is represented on the national stage.

That is, until 11-year old Aubrey Bryan started shooting basketball.

IMG_3692 web.jpg

Tags

Load comments