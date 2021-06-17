Giles County Little League baseball completed its first full season with Exchange Club winning the top division on the final day in a thrilling finish.
Exchange defeated Murrey Chevrolet 4-2 in a hard fought final as Weston Brumit finished the season undefeated on the mound with another victory for the league’s Cy Young winner. The two teams had previously split the regular season series.Exchange took a 3-0 lead in the first after multiple defensive errors, but Murrey starting pitcher Cooper Abernathy struck out three batters in the frame to limit the damage. Abernathy recorded more than half his outs via the strikeout before being replaced by Xavier Randolph late in the contest. Brumit scored a second run to push the lead to 4-0 in the third when he scored on an RBI from Maddox Oglesby.
Meanwhile Brumit did not allow his first hit until the fourth inning, striking out 10 batters in five innings. Murrey got a run back in the fourth with Randolph coming around to score before making its final push in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs as reliever Trey Fox entered the game in place of Brumit. Abernathy opened the inning with a base hit and scored on an RBI from Josiah Newton, his second RBI of the contest. However, Fox struck out the final two batters he faced to pick up the save and clinch the championship.
Following the contest, all-stars were selected, league champions were recognized and a host of reward winners were honored for a successful season.
The most decorated player of the evening was Brumit, who won the league’s Cy Young Pitching Award after pitching 20.2 innings with a 3-0 record, two saves and 45 strikeouts entering the championship game. Brumit also received the Silver Slugger Award after finishing with a .700 batting average.
Exchange catcher Wesson Parker received the Johnny Bench Award for the league’s top catcher. Gold Glove Awards went to Murrey’s Randolph, Exchange’s Fox, Cru Curry of First National Bank, Brady Ragasa of Giles County Furniture and Bank of Frankewing’s Case Daly.
Abernathy led the league in RBIs with 12. Ragasa led the league in singles with seven. Brumit finished first with four doubles. Zach Mitchell led the league in triples with four. There was a seven-way tie for the top homerun hitter as Curry, Brumit, Trey Lockett, Tristan Alsbury, Cade Philpot, Te’Rea Cheatham and Ryan Rose all finished with one round tripper.
The league sent three all-star teams to tournaments with 8U, 10U and 12U selections.
The 8U All-Stars included Londen Nelson, Denton Davis, Maddux Wells, Dawson Oakley, Nate Edwards, E.J. Garrett, Sam Jackson, D.J. Lancaster, Mason Hayes, R.J. Holt, Charlie Nelson and Grayson Littrell. The 8U All-Star team finished second to Columbia’s Red team in the district tournament last weekend.
The 10U All-Stars included Emerson Nelson, Braxton Huls, Dawson Lee, Seth Young, Zahari Howell, Brooks Abernathy, Hunter Starling, Coell Doggett, Colin Orr, Jaxon Hunter, Liam McCartney, Colton Hayes and Mason Blalock. The 10U All-Stars begin their district tournament this Thursday.
The 12U All-Stars included Weston Brumit, Trey Fox, Te’Rea Cheatham, Cooper Abernathy, Case Daly, Ryan Rose, Brady Ragasa, Maddox Oglesby, Wesson Parker, Xavier Randolph, Cade Philpot, Trey Lockett and Lane Dooley. The 12U All-Stars will begin their district tournament Saturday.
The Coach Pitch League champion was Hall’s Home Improvement with Soda Pop Junction finishing second.
