The Bobcats entered the final week with a host of possibilities still on the table in terms of their district outlook.
With a 5-3 district record, GCHS could still win the 12-AA title with a sweep of Nolensville, which lost its first game last week to Murfreesboro Central Magnet. If the Bobcats swept the final week against the Knights, both teams would have a 5-3 record, but the Bobcats would own the tiebreaker via their head-to-head record. If GCHS was swept and either Murfreesboro Central Magnet or Forrest won two games in the final week, the Bobcats would finish third.
GCHS was scheduled to host Nolensville April 26 before visiting the Knights yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
GCHS 5
Marshall County 3
Marshall County tagged Bobcat ace Jake Cardin for three runs in the first, but the sophomore battled back to pitch five-straight scoreless innings and pick up the victory over the Tigers.
The Bobcats opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first before Marshall took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Giles took the lead with two runs in the fourth and added an insurance run in the seventh. Clay Mitchell came in to pick up the save in the seventh with a perfect inning.
Cardin pitched six innings, allowing five hits and giving up a season-high three earned runs while striking out nine.
Cardin was 1-for-4 with a run. Mitchell finished 1-for-3 with a run. Coleman Siniard was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Sawyer Phillips notched two doubles in a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI. X Randolph scored a run. Kamauri Turner was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Cooper Hlubb finished 2-for-2 with a walk. Riley Cardin was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
GCHS 6
Marshall County 20
The Bobcats found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout in a 20-6 loss to the Tigers in which Marshall scored nine runs in the first inning.
Riley Cardin got the start on the mound for the Bobcats, giving up six hits, while his team committed multiple errors in the first inning. In total, the defense was responsible for six unearned runs, but the Tigers’ bats were sharp against the pitching staff as well with 13 hits on the afternoon. Carter Kelley, Aiden Kelley and Jack Harper all pitched in relief for GCHS.
The Bobcats scored six runs between the third and fourth innings, but Marshall added seven in fourth to ensure the opponents’ rally would fall short.
Jake Cardin finished 1-for-3 with a run. Clay Mitchell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Coleman Siniard finished 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI. Kamauri Turner was 1-for-3 with a run. Riley Cardin added two RBIs and two runs in a 2-for-3 performance. Tucker Toone walked and scored.
GCHS 2
Lincoln County 3
The Bobcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but were unable to add a third run to send it extras against Lincoln County.
The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the first against GCHS starter Tucker Toone, but the right-hander threw scoreless innings in the second and third, striking out two batters.
Clay Mitchell took over with his longest relief outing of the year, pitching four innings and allowing one hit, one run and striking out two. Neither team committed an error in a strong defensive outing.
Mitchell and Kamauri Turner each walked twice and scored a run. Coleman Siniard finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Will Hargrove added a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Riley Cardin singled and walked. Jake Cardin also singled.
