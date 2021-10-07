Firehawks Host First-Ever Swim Meet

The University of Tennessee Southern men and women’s swimming teams made history when they opened their 2021 season last Friday inside the Curry Athletic Complex.
The Firehawks, in just their second season of full-time competition, held their first-ever swim meet in the CAC and Grissom Natatorium.
In front of a standing-room only crowd, the Firehawk men’s team defeated the Wildcats by a 149-89 margin, while the ladies fell to the visitors, 98-84.
Sophomore standout Daniel Villanueva paced the Firehawk men, earning three individual victories on the night. The Guatemala national won the 100-meter breaststroke, the 200-meter breaststroke, and the 100-meter butterfly.
Villanueva was also the third leg of the Firehawk 200-meter freestyle relay squad, an event which the Firehawks used to widen their gap versus the Wildcats.
The night was a strong one for the sophomore, who was chosen as an NAIA All-American — the first in program history — last season.
Fellow sophomore Matthew Swanson also won three individual events for the Firehawks, taking first in the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke, and the 200-meter individual medley.
And while Peterson was proud of the performance of his talented sophomores, it was the efforts from newcomers, Peterson said, that helped the Firehawks widen their gap on the Wildcats.
Freshman Filip Holba notched two individual wins, and nearly bagged a third, finishing just behind Bethel’s Mikolaj Synowiec in the 200-meter freestyle. Synowiec posted a time of 2:01,44, with Holba finishing just behind at 2:01.91.
Holba, a Bratislava, Slovakia native, anchored the aforementioned 200-meter relay, giving the Firehawks a win with a time of 1:41.87, just ahead of Bethel’s unit that finished in 1:42.97.
“Filip has the opportunity to do some incredible things for us this year,” Peterson said. “He is primarily a sprinter, which is very valuable when it comes to relays. But he can also be thrown in a number of different individual events for us where the team needs him.”
Having additional pieces like Holba, Peterson added, is what could see the Firehawks take the leap to the next level of competition in their second year.
“We have already got a few other athletes like Filip on the roster,” Peterson said. “But what will really help this team is just our newfound overall depth. We are hoping to turn those fourth-place finishes from last year into second and third-place finishes this year. That should help us at meets and get to where we want to be as a program.”
The Firehawk women saw five ladies claim first place in an individual race, and the overall meet came down to the final race of the night.
With the 200-meter relay to determine the outcome of the entire day’s meet, the Firehawks turned in a time of 1:42.97 — painstakingly behind Bethel’s time of 1:41.87.
And, with four freshman comprising the five-member roster, the ladies team should see continued progress as the season unfolds.
“Our women’s team this year is much like our men’s team from a year ago,” Peterson said. “We are small in terms of our roster size, but we have some very solid competitors and they compliment each other well. It should be exciting to see them continue to progress as the year goes along. I am very pleased with how the five ladies battled and gave themselves an opportunity to take the meet right there at the end.”
The meet will go down as the first ever in the Grissom Natatorium for the Firehawks, but it will not be the last this season.
UTS is scheduled for two more home meets this year, hosting Williams Baptist University on Friday, Nov. 5, and hosting another Mid-South Conference foe, Life University, on Friday, Jan. 15.
“I’m really pleased with the results tonight,” Peterson said. “There were a couple stand-out swims both from the men and women. We’ve got a long way to go, but it was an awesome night of competing in our home pool with an awesome environment with the spectators in attendance.”
