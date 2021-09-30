The No. 3 UT Southern women’s soccer team trailed early, but scored three unanswered goals to rally and defeat visiting No. 5 University of Cumberlands (Ky.) last Saturday afternoon at Grissom Pitch.
In a high-profile NAIA and Mid-South Conference clash, the Firehawks (6-0, 2-0 MSC) stood toe-to-toe versus the visiting Patriots (6-1-1, 0-1-1) amid picture-perfect weather conditions.
The match was fairly even for the opening 30 minutes, with the Firehawks owning a 5-1 margin in shots through the first half hour.
The Patriots would shuffle personnel to their advantage, however, as substituted forward Jayden Boelter on just 13 minutes into the contest. Boelter made her presence felt, scoring the game’s first goal in the 31st minute and giving the Patriots an early 1-0 lead.
The lead would not hold for very long, however, as Firehawk junior playmaker Estelle Ekada broke into space on the right side of the box and centered a feed to senior Adisa Amang, who buried the equalizer in the 34th minute.
Fireworks broke out just three minutes later, when Cumberlands freshman Sarah Hammerstone was issued a yellow card after a hard challenge.
The call incensed Patriots head coach Steve Hamilton, who was issued simultaneous yellow cards and sent off.
Playing without a head coach, the Patriots started to leak defensively, and the Firehawks finally broke through for a go-ahead goal on a sensational strike from senior midfielder Suzuho Yamasaki, who rattled one home from outside the goalkeeper’s box.
Ahead 2-1, the Firehawks began to further assert their dominance and eventually took the one-goal lead into the halftime break.
The second half saw continued dominance from the Firehawks, who outshot their opponent by a 16-5 margin for the match, and enjoyed a 11-2 edge in shots on goal.
After sustained possession for most of the second half, the Firehawks broke the match open late with a second goal from Amang, who followed a pass from midfielder Keito Ido, and slotted it home for the match-sealing tally.
Pushing for a last-minute goal, the visiting Patriots were issued a second red card when midfielder Ainhoa Camara was sent off with just 1:53 remaining in the contest.
The win perhaps marked a small measure of revenge for the Firehawks, who defeated the Patriots 4-1 in last year’s spring COVID-19 regular season, but were denied a chance for a victory in the MSC tournament title match when the Firehawks were forced into a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
The win also solidified the Firehawks as one of the NAIA’s premier squads this season, marking their second victory versus a ranked opponent in their first six matches.
“Today was a outstanding team performance,” Firehawks head coach Will Austin said. “We created 16 shots against the fifth-ranked team team in the nation, and we tactfully restricted them to only two shots on goal. Our players dominated every aspect of the match and validated our number three national ranking. Shoutout to (Yamasaki) for her spectacular goal.”
The Firehawks are currently scheduled to face two more ranked foes this season, with rivals Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Cumberland (Tenn.) currently ranked in the Top 25.
UT Southern returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 2, when it hosts longtime rival Bethel (Tenn.). The Firehawks and Wildcats (3-3, 1-1 MSC) are scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Grissom Pitch.
