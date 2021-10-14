Firehawks Win Invitational, Crack Top 25

The University of Tennessee Southern men’s golf team made history last week when it checked in at No. 17 in the NAIA men’s golf Top 25 poll.
The ranking marks the first Top 25 designation in program history for the Firehawks, dating back to the school’s transition to a four-year institution in 1996.
The Firehawks were just one of two Mid-South Conference teams ranked in the poll, trailing No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the standings.
The ranking comes on the heels of the Firehawks first-place finish at the Firehawk Invitational, a tournament UTS hosted at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Ala. Oct. 5-6.
The Firehawks are scheduled to compete Oct. 11-12 at the Memphis Shootout, held at TPC Southwind, before concluding their fall slate Nov. 1-2 at the MSC Fall Preview in Bowling Green, Ky.
The NAIA is scheduled to release one more set of rankings on Nov. 5, before resuming polls next spring.
Firehawks Take First at Home Tournament
The UTS men’s golf team utilized home-course advantage to its favor to win the 2021 Firehawk Fall Invitational, held Oct. 5-6 at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Ala.
The Firehawks won the four-team field going away, defeating Loyola University-New Orleans by 24 shots.
Amid a torrential downpour, teams played two rounds — 36 holes of golf — on Tuesday, before closing with a traditional day of 18 holes on Wednesday.
The Firehawks improved as Tuesday’s rounds went along, posting a first-round team score of 300, before improving by eight shots with a 282. UTS posted a 290 on Wednesday for an eight-over-pair, three-round total of 872.
The Firehawks led every step of the way in the tournament win, with three members of the squad finishing atop the individual leaderboard.
Senior Justin Johns bested teammate Gary Glassman by four shots to win individual medalist honors.
Johns posted rounds of 75, 65 and 70 for a six-under-par total of 210. The South Fulton, Tenn. native posted 13 birdies and one eagle across the three rounds of play. Johns posted a blistering score of seven-under in his second round of the day on Tuesday.
In addition to his individual hardware at the tournament, Johns was also named Mid-South Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Glassman, led after the opening round Tuesday, shooting a 70. He followed up with two even-par rounds of 72 for a three-day total of 214.
Firehawk freshman Jacob Wilson posted rounds of 76, 71 and 71 to take third.
Shane Lillis (233) and Eli White (243) rounded out the Firehawk first team scores.
Former Giles County standout Cooper Hlubb, a freshman at UTS, competed with the Firehawks third team. Hlubb posted six birdies on the week and finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard with a three-round total of 240.
The UTS women’s team also competed in the tournament, finishing sixth out of six teams.
Sophomore Arianna Ingle led the Firehawks with a three-round total of 257 (86, 83, 88) and finished alone at 22nd on the individual leaderboard.
“It was great to see the entire UTS men’s and women’s golf teams competing in our inaugural Firehawk Invitational at Canebrake Club,” Firehawks head coach John Dochety said. “I am very happy our men’s team brought home the hardware, and we had the top three individual finishers.”
