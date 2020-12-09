The Richland Middle School girls went on the road and defeated Minor Hill 39-3 behind 14 points from eighth grader Shelby Higgins.
Higgins quickly converted the first of her two 3-pointers in the game on the first possession, kickstarting what would be a 22-point run extending into the second quarter.
Higgins scored all 14 of her points in the first half. Kylee Hall and Sissy Randolph were also significant contributors to a Richland 29-2 halftime lead with five and four points, respectively.
Mia Jo Harlow scored Minor Hill’s lone basket with two minutes left in the second quarter.
Offensive production for Richland slowed down in the second half, as the team earned itself the opportunity to get its young players minutes. The Lady Raiders netted 10 team points in the final two quarters. Defensively, production for the Lady Raiders remained exceptional, as Minor Hill was held to just a single free throw scored in the fourth quarter by Minor Hill’s Karmeja Turner.
The Lady Raiders left Minor Hill with a comfortable 39-3 win.
In addition to Higgins’ 14, Randolph finished with eight points, and Hall finished with five. Six other Richland players accounted for two points apiece in the winning effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.