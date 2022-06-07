First National Bank strung together back-to-back base hits in the bottom of the sixth to collect a 5-4 walkoff victory versus Exchange last Friday at Exchange Park.
The dramatic win officially sewed up the league championship for FNB in the top flight of this year’s Giles County Little League standings.
FNB got the offense rolling early when Weston Price cranked a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.
The 2-0 lead held up for the next two innings, but Exchange made a rally in the top of the third to storm ahead.
Jaden Medley and Aides Burdick both drew walks and two-hole hitter Derek Duran was hit by a pitch to load up the bases.
That’s when Corban Butler and Crew Curry roped back-to-back singles, pushing across a total of four runs in the frame.
Trailing 4-2, FNB equalized the contest in a hurry, with Wesson Parker cranking a two-out homer to deep right field to pull FNB within one.
Mason Blalock and Price added a single and triple to push the second run across and tie the ballgame at 4-4.
From there, the contest remained even for the next two-plus innings, with FNB’s top of the lineup due up in the bottom of the sixth.
The champs wasted little time in pushing the run across, with Blalock leading
the frame off with a triple and Price sending him home one batter later on a single to center.
The top of the lineup did the damage for FNB, highlighted by Parker’s home run and Blalock and Price going 3-for-3 each at the plate.
Price started the game at pitcher for FNB, but gave way to Braylon Bledsoe, who finished the game out on the mound for the win.
Butler was the offensive MVP for Exchange, reaching base in all three at-bats on the day and nearly scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth before he was tagged out at the plate.
Curry suffered the tough luck loss for Exchange, but struck out 13 batters on the day.
