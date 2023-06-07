The road toward the top in Major League Baseball can be a long and windy one, often times taking prospects far from home.
But as former Giles County High School standout pitcher Ben Peoples continues his ascent up the MLB Farm System ladder, his success has ironically taken him closer to Pulaski.
The hard-throwing right-hander, drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, spent his first three seasons as a professional with stops in Port Charlotte, Fla., and Charleston, S.C.
But now in his fourth year, Peoples has received the full-time call up to a squad just two hours up I-65 as a member of the Class High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods.
With family and friends now able to make the much shorter drive to cheer him on, Peoples has delivered lately with a strong start to his first full season in High-A ball.
Peoples posted his best outing of the season May 25 in a 5-2 Hot Rods win versus the Greensboro Grasshoppers, striking out 11 batters in five innings of shutout work.
The fireballer followed up with another strong performance last Friday in a 6-2 Hot Rods victory versus the Rome Braves.
Peoples showcased his trademark velocity in the win, routinely registering 95-96 miles per hour on the stadium’s radar gun. The 2019 GCHS graduate struck out seven batters and allowed just one run in six innings to notch his second victory (2-3) of the season.
“That start in Greensboro really gave me a lot of confidence heading into tonight,” Peoples said after last Friday’s win. “Having that confidence was huge. The fastball works really well for me, and I have been able to keep my slider in the zone and then execute with two strikes. That has been a huge difference-maker for me.”
Having friends and family making the trip up for home starts also helps with confidence, Peoples said.
“It’s always been fun keeping up with all of my friends and family back home, no matter where I have played,” Peoples said. “But being this close to home has been really nice. Someone from the family will almost always make the trip up whenever I get to start at home. It makes it really fun to go out there, knowing that you have someone from back home in the crowd cheering you on.”
Peoples’ success as a professional might be a surprise to some, but not his former Bobcat coach.
“Ben is such a great young man and was a tremendous kid to coach,” Dustin Hill said. “He was always a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kinda guy and always did whatever he could to help the team get better. His stuff on the mound has always been amazing, and we knew he would probably just continue to get better and better as a pro.”
During his senior season as a Bobcat, Peoples fanned 112 batters and was an All-State performer. Peoples then committed to Xavier University in Cincinnati before he was drafted in the 22nd round by the Rays.
Peoples went right to work as a pro, spending the second half of 2019 in Rookie League ball. His 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Peoples returned to Pulaski often to work on his game with his old teammates.
2021 saw Peoples return to Florida for more Rookie League action before he was called up to Low-A Charleston in 2022. Peoples made 22 appearances with the RiverDogs before he was called up to the Hot Rods for two starts at the end of the year.
2023 saw Peoples start the year with the Hot Rods where he has made 10 starts and already struck out 49 batters.
“It was kind of unfortunate with the way 2020 went for Ben,” Hill said. “He was set up for a big year, and the pandemic shut the whole minor league season down. But he just kept throwing and getting stronger. It was great to have him around. Our guys still try and check in on him as much as they can, but he’s just a tad busy these days. He is a tremendous representative of Giles County High School and we have enjoyed keeping up with him just up the road in Bowling Green.”
As 2023 rolls along and the quality starts continue to mount for Peoples, the inevitable thoughts about a call up to an even higher level within the Rays organization are bound to creep in.
But, in his fourth year as a professional, Peoples said he is trying to keep his emotions in check and focus on the task at hand.
“I am just trying to go out and stay in the moment every start,” Peoples said. “I try not to get too worried about what might happen in the future or getting called up or anything like that. I just try and focus and go out there and do my job every time I get the ball.”
The Hot Rods are currently in the midst of a 12-game homestand which concludes June 11.
The squad then heads to North Carolina for a six-game stint versus the Hickory Crawdads before returning to Kentucky for six games versus the Greenville Drive.
Fans can keep up with Peoples and the Hot Rods by visiting milb.com/bowling-green or downloading the MiLB First Pitch app.
