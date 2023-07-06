As a middle school head coach and high school assistant at nearby Fayetteville, Kadijon Townsend was already coaching close to home.
Now he’s taken it all the way.
Townsend, the former Elkton Elk who starred at GCHS and then went on to play locally at Martin Methodist College, is set to become the new boys and girls basketball assistant coach at Giles County High this season.
The former Bobcat standout will join the staffs of newly-announced GCHS girls basketball coach Fred Steger and second-year boys coach Nick Campbell.
“It means a lot to be coming back to my alma mater,” Townsend said. “But most importantly, I am just so excited to be able to come back and continue to help the community. I want to thank the administration and coaching staffs at Giles County for this opportunity, and I am ready to get to work.”
Townsend began his coaching journey in 2017 when he was named head coach of the Bridgeforth Bobcat boys squad and assistant with the Lady Bobcat girls club.
During his tenure at Bridgeforth, Townsend served as coach for the core of the GCHS recently graduating class that made a run to the state tournament semifinals last season. Jack Harper, Jake Cardin, Dra Daly, Matt King and Joe Dangerfield all starred for Townsend while at BMS.
Townsend then went on to Fayetteville where he has spent the last two seasons on Richland alumnus Chris Murdock’s staff.
“Kadijon was such a positive asset to our program, school and community,” Murdock said. “We are proud of him. Selfishly, we wish he could have stayed at Fayetteville, but we are happy for him and this opportunity to return home to Giles County. We wish him nothing but the best for his future in teaching and coaching.”
While at FHS, Townsend was a part of a squad that won two District 9-A tournaments, a Region 5-A title, a sectional title and a state tournament quarterfinal appearance last season.
Despite the success at Fayetteville, Townsend said the allure of coming back to where he began his basketball journey was too good to pass up.
“Fayetteville was a special place, and I am proud to have been a part of some tremendous success there. But coming back home is always a special thing, and I look forward to helping with a culture of hard work, accountability and responsibility here at Giles County.”
Townsend got right to work earlier this month, helping Steger, Campbell, the Lady Bobcats and Bobcats with summer camp and playday duties.
Townsend received his health and physical education degree from Martin Methodist in 2016. He received his teaching certificate from Athens State University in 2021.
As a player, Townsend helped lead GCHS to back-to-back sectional appearances in 2011 and 2012. The Bobcats advanced to the state tournament quarterfinals during Townsend’s junior year.
During his time at MMC, Townsend appeared in over 50 contests and made 23 starts during his senior season. He was also chosen several times as the team’s NAIA Champions of Character representative at both the conference and national levels.
“I am just ready to get the ball rolling,” Townsend said. “My goal is to help grow and develop these young men and women through the game of basketball.”
