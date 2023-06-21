Two-plus years after his departure as longtime Martin Methodist College athletic director, Jeff Bain has now finally run out of achievements and trophies to add to his professional collection.
He thinks.
Bain picked up another career recognition milestone earlier this month when he was inducted into the 2023 National Association of Collegiate Marketing Directors of Athletics (NACMA) Hall of Fame.
Bain was on hand at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla., to personally receive the honor that reads “in recognition of the excellence you have demonstrated through your contributions to the field of collegiate athletics marketing as a mentor, role model and practitioner.”
“To be honored by your peers is extremely rewarding,” Bain said. “This recognition was very surprising in that NACMA very seldom flexes its brand with a Hall of Fame induction. I am extremely honored, appreciative and grateful. NACMA has not only some of the greatest minds in collegiate athletics, but also the greatest people. I have said often, ‘when your professional peers become your personal friends, then you know that you are in the right profession.’”
The recognition comes nearly one year after Bain was inducted into the 2022 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame in Las Vegas last summer.
Having only ever served as athletic director from 1993-2021, Bain’s relationship with NACMA is a bit unique.
Normally reserved for marketing-exclusive positions within the realm of college athletics, the smaller enrollment and staff of MMC saw Bain also serve as the athletic department’s chief marketing administrator.
“NACMA is a very unique professional growth organization within collegiate athletics,” Bain said. “It is known for its leadership in ‘creating the demand’ not only for intercollegiate athletics, but also institutional branding via athletics. I valued the resources that NACMA brought to the table that enabled us to best promote our student/athletic opportunities and successes. NACMA helped us promote attendance for our fans, brand our venues, launch our social media, engage our sponsors and provide a professional network to proactively lead our department. It provided our small institution with endless resources that we could have never had at an institution our size.”
Bain’s growth within NACMA continued and he eventually served as president from 2009-10.
“My path within NACMA began as a committee member on the membership committee working to engage and involve the NAIA, (NCAA) D-II and D-III institutions,” Bain said. “From there I became a board member, then elected as vice president and then elected president. In many ways the opportunities and exposure of NACMA help put Martin Methodist College/UT Southern on the regional and national map. We owe a lot to the NACMA experiences.”
Bain’s role as NACMA president was especially unique given that the organization normally only selects a president who is an administrator of an NCAA Division I — mainly Power 5 Conference — institution.
In the years since Bain served, NACMA presidents have come from the University of Oregon, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Boston College just to name a few.
Loyola Marymount Athletic Director Craig Pintens, who served as NACMA president from 2013-14 while at Oregon, added that Bain’s ability to think without limits helped fuel the next wave of collegiate marketing professionals.
“Jeff Bain has been instrumental in the growth of collegiate athletic marketing,” Pintens said. “Beyond his accomplishments at Martin Methodist, he worked tirelessly on a national level to model and encourage smaller schools to think bigger. His mentorship, friendship and advocacy have made an impact on not only NACMA but college athletics as a whole. There is only one Jeff Bain, and we are thrilled he was recognized with the highest honor in college athletic marketing.”
After departing MMC in 2021, Bain largely stepped away from the day-to-day lifestyle of collegiate athletics.
But his passion for helping and mentoring teenagers and young professionals remains strong as ever.
Last year Bain launched a non-profit, Leadership Logistics LLC, that specializes in connecting up-and-coming professionals with industry leaders. The organization is also preparing programming catered toward high school students and leadership training for their teachers and administrators.
“After my dad passed away recently, as I was cleaning out our family home, I found a copy of my very first resume that I had written as a collegiate graduate,” Bain said. “My job objective stated that I wanted to assist the young people of today and tomorrow in the development of their mental, physical and social life. I also wanted to stress the importance of building character and leadership. Leadership development can never take a backseat to our educational objectives. I have committed to myself to maintain this job objective as long as I can stay engaged with those who share my
same aspirations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.