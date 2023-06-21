RDC-8506 web.jpg

Longtime Martin Methodist College Athletic Director Jeff Bain

receives his NACMA Hall of Fame induction plaque at the organization’s national convention in Orlando. Seminole State Athletic Director Kurt Esser made the presentation.   Submitted

Two-plus years after his departure as longtime Martin Methodist College athletic director, Jeff Bain has now finally run out of achievements and trophies to add to his professional collection.

He thinks.

IMG-0505.JPG

