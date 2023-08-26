Giles County’s explosive first-half offense never made an appearance in the second half and two fourth quarter fumbles proved costly in a 34-28 loss at Hardin County last night.
After a heart-breaking overtime loss in their Week 1 contest, the Bobcats (0-2) fell victim to another late defeat versus the Class 4A Tigers (2-0).
GCHS set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out versus a high-powered Tiger attack.
The Bobcats wasted little time cashing in as they went 50 yards in seven plays and opened the scoring when X’Zorion Randolph rumbled in from 29 yards out. Chase Cardin added the extra point to push the score to 7-0.
But the action would go back-and-forth in the first half as HCHS gashed the Bobcats with the run, including a 57-yard gallop from tailback Jacob Saunders for their first score late in the opening quarter. The extra-point was good as the score was evened at 7-7.
The scoring was only getting started, however, as both GCHS and HCHS scored on their next two offensive plays.
The Bobcats made their next drive look easy as junior quarterback Johnny Jackson stepped up in the pocket and delivered a beautifully-placed ball right into the arms of a streaking Kamauri Turner for a 65-yard score.
The touchdown was one of three in the first half for Jackson, who found Turner from three yards out and connected with Kareem Bryant on a 24-yard touch pass in the corner of the endzone.
But every time the Bobcats pulled ahead, the Tigers answered back as GCHS led four times in the first half.
Eventually, however, Jackson’s ball to Bryant put the Bobcats ahead 28-21 in the final seconds of the first half.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they would never score again.
Neither offense executed very well in the third quarter as the score remained unchanged after the third stanza.
But the fourth quarter broke heavily in favor of the Tigers.
With a strong running game now established, HCHS was free to allow senior quarterback Carter Smith to work downfield. The standout started to find his rhythm and eventually pulled HCHS level once again at 28-28 with just under nine minutes to go.
That’s when things went from bad to worse for Giles County as Turner fumbled turning the corner on a sweep and HCHS recovered deep in Bobcat territory.
Smith led the Tigers into the end zone when he found Saunders on a swing pass out of the backfield for a 23-yard score that gave HCHS its first lead of the night. The extra-point was off to the left, leaving the door open for a potential GCHS victory.
And the Bobcats promptly marched right down the field when Randolph busted loose on the first play of the drive.
A horse collar tackle penalty pushed GCHS even closer to the endzone, but just two plays later a bobbled snap gave the ball back to the Tigers.
Hardin County quickly moved into Bobcat territory and set its sights on bleeding off the final three minutes of game time.
GCHS made one final stop on fourth down, but had just over a minute and no timeouts to move 75 yards downfield for a potential go-ahead score.
The Bobcats were faced with a do-or-die situation at their own 40. Jackson’s pass to Turner on the sideline was complete, but a hook-and-ladder play never materialized and Turner was tackled just inside Tiger territory.
The loss spoiled a brilliant start for GCHS junior quarterback Johnny Jackson, who completed 9-of-10 attempts in the first half for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson — similar to the entire Bobcat offense — found tough sledding in the second half as he went 5-of-12 passing in the third and fourth quarters for just 36 yards.
Randolph had just over 100 yards on the ground to lead the GCHS rushing attack.
Cardin had a strong night punting for the Bobcats, highlighted by two different kicks that were downed at the Hardin County one-yard line. Cardin also had a 61-yard punt that traveled from his own 15 to the Tiger 24.
The Bobcats return home next week for their first-ever meeting versus Class 2A powerhouse Fayetteville. The Tigers (0-2) suffered a 34-14 defeat at Moore County in their Week 2 matchup.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
