The Richland Lady Raiders soccer team is two games into its four-game road stretch to open the 2020 season, drawing district foe Culleoka 2-2 before going to Marshall County and earning a 5-0 win.
Jesse Jennings and Arloha Rifkin scored in the opener. Jennings added two more against Marshall County, with Grayson Bailey, Jennyka Hewitt and freshman Gabbi Alsup also finding the back of the net. Lexy Waldran generated an assist as well.
Coach George Witt has taken note of the unit’s strengths early, citing senior leadership and exceptional goalkeeping as critical pieces to the team’s success.
“We have really great senior leadership. Sydney McClure, Jesse Jennings, Lexy Waldran, Taylor Childress and Sabrie Perkins are all seniors that have been with us a while, and their leadership is like none we have had before,” Witt said.
McClure, last season’s district MVP, has started since her freshman year and was a key cog in the Lady Raiders reaching the 2017 state tournament. Fast forward to 2020, she now commands an otherwise youthful defensive line as a center back.
Jennings is the center midfielder in the Lady Raiders’ 4-3-3 formation and has “turned out to be a great transition player” and a “great scorer,” according to Witt.
On the attack, Waldran is a senior wing with a knack for generating assists through advanced playmaking skills and is an all-around offensive producer.
Childress and Perkins round out an exceptional senior class.
Goalkeeping has also become a team strength, with sophomores Allie Sands and Sydney Shelton splitting minutes half and half. Having both Sands and Shelton sets the goalie room up to be a productive unit for years to come.
Rifkin is another sophomore that is “really showing sound play” in the midfield.
Given the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Witt is pleased to have options across the board.
“We have got a lot of depth, and we are trying to make sure everybody is ready to go in case someone gets sick,” he said. “We’re 24 strong.”
Multiple members of a promising freshman class are finding the field early.
“We’ve got a young team with a lot of freshman who are wanting to compete early, so they are putting the pressure on everybody in the middle to step up their game,” Witt said.
Sara Woodard and Karly Faulkner are starting defenders. Multiple freshmen are contributing in the midfield as well.
Lacey Reedy has “become a really sound defender” as a junior and joins Woodard, Faulkner and McClure in the defensive unit.
Fellow juniors Jennyka Hewitt, a newcomer who brings tremendous speed to the group, and Bailey contribute in the final third as goal scorers.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited preseason activities, so the team is still meshing on a game-to-game basis. This is something every team on Richland’s schedule will be dealing with as well.
Richland is taking multiple precautions due to the pandemic. All players are having their temperatures checked and are given hand sanitizer when coming off the field. Any spectators at the game are required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked as well. Bleachers will be closed, and sidelines will be spread out in accordance with social distancing recommendations.
The Lady Raiders’ first home game is Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. against Wayne County.
