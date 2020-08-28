'Coach Was Always There'

Giles County lost a beloved former coach, principal, teacher and friend July 29. I know this because long ago, during his first two years at Giles County High School, I played on his basketball and football teams.
Joe Hardin has been honored many times and deservingly so. He is in three athletic halls of fame: Sevierville High School, Martin Methodist College and the TSSAA. In April 2009, we named the gym at GCHS for coach Hardin and coach Billy Mayfield. It was a wonderful night attended by more than 200 people.
I was also honored to be at his induction to the Martin Methodist College Athletic Hall of Fame. Coach had asked that Dr. Greg Dugger and I attend his induction at MMC as representatives from his coaching days at the high school. Several Martin Methodist players talked about their playing days under coach Hardin. They all spoke about how much they thought of him but also how tough of a coach he had been. They just went on and on about how demanding it was playing for him.
When coach Hardin introduced me, I told the guys at MMC they didn’t know what tough was and that they should’ve seen him at the high school, before he mellowed out.
You can’t talk about coach without talking about his clipboard. To many, a clipboard is for holding papers and having a surface to write on. To coach, it was a missile to be launched without warning, with great velocity, and to impact a surface with a tremendous explosion! I’ve been in some frightening situations in my life. I was in San Francisco in 1989 when the great earthquake occurred. I was in Huntsville [Ala.] just a couple blocks away from Airport Road when the terrible tornado struck down there. But equally terrifying was the first time coach’s clipboard hit the gym floor at the high school. I thought a bomb had exploded. Talk about getting your attention!
Another incident that I remember well occurred when we were playing in the district tournament my senior year. We were playing a team we had already beaten twice that year. This particular night we were not playing well. At halftime we were behind by five or six points. The team went into the dressing room to await coach Hardin. He came storming into the dressing room and hit an open locker door with such force that he knocked it off its hinges. He then kicked two wire trays of cokes so hard that they flew all over the dressing room, spraying everyone. Several of the guys had to take a shower before they could come out for the second half.
But the only thing coach said to us was, “I don’t care if you guys even come out for the second half.”
Then he just walked out and left us alone. We sat there in silence and looked at each other for a short while. We then huddled together and determined that we were going to really give it our all the second half, which we did, and easily won the game.
The funny thing about that incident was that coach limped around for a week after that, but he would never admit it was because of the coke trays he kicked.
Coach was one tough individual, both mentally and physically. He played football and dominated at Carson Newman College and when he was in the military. He was always the smallest player on the team.
He told me about playing in a military game with mostly former college players. Some had even played in the Southeastern Conference. He was playing center on offense and he looked over and saw a linebacker on the other team that was about 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds.
The guy looked at coach and told him, “Little man, you need to get to the sidelines before you get hurt.”
Coach said he just snarled back and said, “I’m going to put you out of the game.”
Sure enough, about the third quarter, the linebacker limped off and never came back into the game.
Another incident I remember well happened at football practice my junior year. We were having a tackling drill and coach Hardin was not happy with us at all. He pitched the football over to the late Robert Rose, who was the largest player on the team, and told Robert to run over him.
Robert said, “Coach, I can’t run over you, you don’t have any pads on.”
Coach said, “You don’t worry about me, you just worry about yourself.”
Robert ran at him and coach sprung at Robert, locked his arms behind Robert’s legs, lifted him up and carried him back three paces before burying him in the ground!
Poor Robert crawled off the playing field, the breath completely knocked out of him. Coach Hardin looked at the rest of us and asked if anyone else needed a demonstration on how to properly tackle. Nobody said a word.
Another side that coach didn’t show as often, but was certainly just as prevalent in his makeup, was his compassion. Our senior year we had four of the five starting members back on our basketball team. People were expecting us to do well. We were chosen to play in the Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Vanderbilt, which was quite an honor.
Our first basketball game that season was on a Tuesday night after we had played football the Friday night before. All five of our starters played football, so we were not in basketball shape, to say the least. We ended up losing that first game to Lawrenceburg by one point.
We then lost to Lewisburg by three points followed by a loss to Fayetteville by two points. After that third game, we were sitting in the locker room waiting on coach and expecting the worst.
Instead he came in and looked at us and said, “I want you guys to know that I believe in you 100 percent. You have just played three good basketball teams, who unlike us have only a couple of football players on the roster. I hurt for you and share your disappointment. But from this point on we are not going to lose any more ballgames!”
He was almost right. From there on, we won 21 and lost only four and had a great year.
Coach was not just about sports; he was also about life. He helped so many people in so many different ways during his life. He was always there with sage advice no matter what the situation. He offered counseling no matter what kind of problem or trouble someone might be in.
I remember him driving players home after practice. They had no way of getting home because all the buses had already run.
Coach bought some students shoes, or other clothes. And later in life, he donated generously to various organizations or individuals in need. Coach was always there.
When we were preparing for the dedication of the high school gym in 2009, I asked several people around town who had played under or went to school under principal Hardin if they would define Joe Hardin with two or three words.
Several said “Christian.” Some of the other responses were “highest integrity, unwavering character, extremely principled, highly motivated, dedicated to anything he undertook, generous, winner — be it sports, coaching, teaching, family or life.”
He had so many qualities and he was always consistent. He was demanding, but he was fair. I do not know of a single person who knew him well who did not respect him. He pushed you hard, but he loved you just as hard. He always wanted the best for everybody, be it the team he was coaching, the student he was educating or the stranger he was helping.
One of the reasons I returned to Giles County after retirement was that Joe Hardin was still here. I enjoyed and treasured the hours I was able to spend with him and I already miss him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.