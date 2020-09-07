Former Giles County and Martin Methodist College Standout Zach Bailey prided himself on excellence on the football gridiron and baseball diamond for a number of years.
Now, as a professional, Bailey is committed to giving back to both student-athletes and community as he recently accepted a position with STAR Physical Therapy, primarily covering the student-athletes of Richland High School as an athletic trainer.
Bailey, a 2010 Giles County High graduate, played for a season at Middle Tennessee State before returning home and continuing his baseball career at MMC.
“I loved my time at Giles County and MTSU, but the opportunity to come home and finish out my career at Martin Methodist was special,” Bailey said. “Obviously because of the baseball aspect, but that’s also where I began to discover my love for athletic training.”
Bailey helped guide the RedHawks to a conference championship and national tournament berth in 2013 — the lone achievements in the program’s current history — while also beginning to lay the foundations for the future beyond collegiate baseball.
“I could tell Zach had an affinity for human performance and physical therapy,” Martin Methodist Director of Sports Medicine Grant Fairchild said. “Zach would ask lots of questions and truly study what was going on with the body in terms of performance. I knew he was committed to this profession at that point.”
After graduating from MMC in 2015 with a degree in business management, Bailey began his athletic training career by attending the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho — nearly 2,500 miles away.
“To say it was a culture shock would be a bit of an understatement,” Bailey said. “But it was an amazing experience to get that education in such a remote location. I had to focus on nothing but schoolwork at that time.”
After Bailey received his degree in athletic training from the University of Idaho in 2017, he eventually landed a position at a familiar place — Martin Methodist College.
“The stars aligned just right when it comes to Martin Methodist,” Bailey said. “I had worked rotations at the University of Memphis and then at Giles County. To be able to kind of come full circle at Martin Methodist was really special.”
Bailey spent two seasons as an assistant athletic trainer, one serving under Assistant Athletic Trainer Christine Lewis as an intern, the second as part of a three-member staff that comprised Martin Methodist’s largest athletic training staff in history.
Now, for Bailey, a new challenge emerges.
“The old saying — ‘Your gain is our loss’ — is never more true than with the departure of Zach Bailey,” Martin Methodist Executive Director of Athletics Jeff Bain said. “The addition of Zach to our Sports Medicine Department upgraded our very impressive department to a new level as I have often said; the RedHawks have one of the best small college Sports Medicine departments in the nation. He has set the standard high for his replacement, for which we are very thankful for his services.”
Now, Bailey begins a new chapter, joining the staff at Richland High School, which is seeing tremendous growth across all sports.
“To me, Richland is situated in a really good spot,” Bailey said. “We have a lot of talented athletes across all sports at a smaller school. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Martin Methodist, but this is definitely a new challenge I am embracing at Richland.”
With Bailey serving as the team’s athletic trainer, the Raiders have gone 1-1 in their first two football games, winning their home debut versus Collinwood.
Martin Methodist features all sports, other than football, that Bailey will be required to work at Richland.
“I worked football at Memphis and played it at Giles County,” Bailey said. “I think I have got a decent background on the gridiron, and I look forward to working with coach (Nick Patterson) as this season continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.