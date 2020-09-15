Martin Methodist College Senior Athletic Director Jeff Bain has officially been selected as one of seven members to be inducted into the 2020 NAIA Hall of Fame, the national office announced Tuesday morning.
Bain, in his 28th season as an athletics administrator at Martin Methodist, enters the NAIA’s pantheon after nearly three decades of service to the student-athletes, coaches, parents and fans of Martin Methodist.
“Congratulations to my good friend Jeff Bain upon his selection into the NAIA Hall of Fame," former University of Tennessee Athletic Director Mike Hamilton said. "This is formal recognition of a leader who has been a Hall of Famer for quite some time in my book. In Jeff’s tenure at Martin Methodist, he has touched all the bases. He hired great coaches, gave them incredible support and put student-athletes in the best possible scenario to excel in life and along the way win -championships. Thousands of student-athletes have been directly touched by his and his staff’s work. He has represented his institution with class regionally and nationally and has a gift in engaging all of his consistent communities. This honor is beyond well deserved.”
The awards luncheon and ceremony will be held during the 2021 NAIA National Convention in New Orleans, which takes place April 15-19, 2021.
During his tenure at MMC, Bain helped lead or organize a great number of programs, most notably, MMC's Sports Hall of Fame; MMC's Governor Ned McWherter Award of Excellence; MMC's Intercollegiate Athletic Policy and Procedure Manual; MMC's acquisition of land and the building of athletic venues at the school's East Campus Athletic Complex; MMC's Student Athlete Advisory Committee; MMC's Champions of Character Program; MMC’s Student Athlete Enhancement Program, MMC's Sport Management academic and intern program; the development of creative marketing and funding opportunities for MMC sports; and the addition of ten intercollegiate sport teams.
“I feel like Jeff is a true leader forever here at Martin Methodist College," Martin Methodist Athletic Director Brandie Paul said. "With our athletes our coaches and the overall vision of Martin Methodist. I am extremely honored to have worked with him over the last 20 years. I hope I can excel and grow as he has to uphold the total mission of our college.”
Bain’s athletic programs have captured 30-plus athletic conference championships, as well as multiple NAIA National Championships.
Bain has been recognized by his peers 10 times for his leadership at MMC, most recently as 2014-15 NAIA Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year.
In addition, he was awarded the 2013-14 Southern States Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year; as well as the TranSouth Athletic Director of the Year on five occasions.
Prior to joining MMC's administration team, Bain served the State of Tennessee for 15 years as a classroom educator and football and track coach at Tullahoma High School, Farragut High School and Giles County High School.
—MMC Athletics
