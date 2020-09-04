Following in the footsteps of one of the deepest senior classes in program history would be daunting regardless of the year. Add a global pandemic that limits the usual preseason tune-up period, and a new season comes full of new questions.
Though the 10 seniors that anchored the pitch for the Giles County Lady Bobcats soccer team over the last four years are gone, head coach Matt Orgeron is optimistic his reloaded Giles County Lady Bobcats roster of six newly minted seniors and an unusually experienced sophomore core will take the challenge in stride.
Orgeron shared his thoughts on the challenges of preparing his team for the unconventional season ahead saying, “It’s just tough not having a preseason. We typically have 7v7s during the summer, and then we have four preseason games leading up to the regular season. Not having that is a lot to adjust to.”
Two games into a long season, adjustments are being made early and often. One occurred in the second half of the recent Columbia Academy match, where a modification in formation was made shifting from a 3-2-3-2 alignment to a more traditional 4-1-4-1 that has proven effective in previous iterations of Lady Bobcat squads.
One area where the coach sees room for growth is the team’s emerging leadership as previous role-players seek to find their voices in their now heightened roles.
“Losing that number of players and that amount of time on the field from those players and that leadership is causing some of our younger players to have to step into leadership roles,” he said.
The natural inclination is to look toward the senior class for that leadership. The class features six seniors: Amalie Robinson, Makenzie Talley, Amber Jenkins, Ninna Beeles, Trinity Holt and Jada Gardner.
Robinson, a four-year starter with a past all-district accolade to her name, secures the midfield from the center attacking mid position. Robinson scored the team’s first goal of the season against Culleoka.
Talley, who Orgeron said scored “one of the most beautiful goals I have seen in years” against Columbia Academy, provides the team with powerful outside shooting ability.
Jenkins is a four-year player with substantial minutes logged toward the end of last year. She provides the team perimeter support as an outside wing.
Beeles, who has contributed meaningfully over the last two seasons in the attack, has transitioned into a more defensive role as a holding midfielder.
Holt returns to the team after a season off as one of the team’s starting backs.
Gardner, a first-year goalkeeper, brings excellent athleticism to the squad and commands the defensive unit from the back.
The team’s leadership and talent does not stop with its seniors, however. A previously stellar freshman class with a year under their belt are taking their new roles as experienced sophomores.
Winger Maddie White and forward Morgan Sharp have filled up the score sheet early in the season, each scoring hat-tricks and logging multiple assists in an early season win over Columbia Academy. Fellow forward Kenzie Shelton scored against Culleoka in the opener and logged multiple assists in the Columbia Academy match as well.
Starting center backs Cienna Gentry and Gia Crenshaw round out the sophomore class. They are joined in the defensive backfield by Nia Appleton.
The Lady Cats will face a stacked Class 12-AA district once again this year, with opponents including last year’s state finalist Nolensville and semifinalist Murfreesboro Central Magnet as well as traditional foes Page, Spring Hill and Tullahoma. The district is set for realignment in the coming
months.
When asked about handling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Orgeron said, “We are taking every proper precaution.”
These precautions include the players having their temperatures checked daily and socially distancing when not on the playing field. All spectators will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked in order to attend games. Fields will also feature marks for aid in setting up seating at appropriate distances.
