Amalie Robinson joined the Giles County High School Lady Bobcats soccer team before ever stepping foot in one of the school system’s classrooms.
In the summer of 2017, Robinson, a soon-to-be freshman, and her family relocated from Spring Hill to Pulaski, making a typically difficult transition from middle school to high school that much more challenging.
“Soccer tryouts were during summer, and school didn’t start until August, but I was friends with all the girls the whole summer,” Robinson explained. “We got close really quick, and then, by the time school started, we all would hang out every day. It was so much easier.”
Giles County’s head coach Matthew Orgeron, Robinson’s coach for the last four years, recalls the situation fondly saying, “Amalie coming here as a freshman transfer from Spring Hill was probably one of the most pleasant surprises I’ve had in coaching high school soccer – boys or girls – over the last 12 years.”
He added, “With a team that was already stacked with talent whenever she was a freshman, she stepped in and [began] starting immediately. She has continued to provide that type of play for her team over the last four years.”
Fast forward to Fall 2020, Robinson, a four-year starter in Giles County’s midfield and one of two senior captains alongside Ninna Beeles, has taken on a more significant leadership role with the departure of last year’s class of 10 seniors.
“There’s a lot of young people on the team, a lot of inexperience, so it’s been a year of teaching them and leading them,” Robinson said.
Orgeron has witnessed her emergence as a leader firsthand adding, “It is pretty special when you see players that are mature enough to understand that they are at a crossroads, and they are mature enough to take that in stride and not mentally fold under that pressure on the field and in life. That is one of her strengths that she is going to carry with her for the rest of her life. I am just beyond elated and proud of Amalie.”
Robinson cites her relationship with “Coach O” as a special one.
“I love O,” she said. “He’s a very opinionated man, and I am also very opinionated, so we go hand-in-hand there. It can be clashing, but we’ve also had some really heart-felt talks. I feel like he understands [his] players on a personal level.”
On the field, Robinson serves as one of the team’s primary playmakers as an attacking midfielder, creating goal scoring chances through a play style dependent on positional awareness and smart decision-making. When asked about her greatest on-field strength, Robinson said, “I think my strength is that I have been trained very well, so I kind of have a good mind for the game. I kind of know how the game works instead of just playing.”
As the greatly condensed soccer season winds down, Robinson wants to leave the team that sparked the beginning of her high school experience on a positive note. A self-described, “very passionate” person, Robinson said, “I am just going to preach unity,” before citing the importance of keeping “all the girls friendly and close.” She commented in a more big-picture fashion saying, “I’m just all about equality and bringing people together,” a message she identifies with and tries to carry out on and off the field.
Off the field, Robinson is balancing soccer with a challenging school workload comprised of three dual-enrollment classes in addition to her normal high school slate. She is looking to study biology as an undergraduate at Belmont, UT-Chattanooga or the University of North Alabama before pursuing a career in dermatology. She does not intend to play soccer at the collegiate level.
