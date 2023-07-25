Under construction.
If there ever was a more apt and overarching theme coming into and out of this year’s SEC Media Days, held last week at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, that would be it.
From the Monday arrival until the Thursday close, the whirlwind media event held that constant motif.
From the literal construction going on at the Broadway Bridge — which made traffic to and from the venue more challenging than getting a smile out of Alabama head coach Nick Saban — to the 14 teams and their respective head coaches that are trying to build back better heading into the 2023 season.
Even SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in building mode last week as he poignantly (and repeatedly) pointed out throughout the week that the league itself is under renovation as it welcomes Texas and Oklahoma as member institutions beginning next July.
“As excited as I am about our future, the expansion to 16, welcoming Oklahoma and Texas, the changes around our schedules, not only in football but in other sports, seeing different teams in different places competing at the highest level for National Championships, we have important work ahead that requires a new level of collaboration to ensure the opportunities currently presented in our athletic programs be made available for decades to come.”
But despite all the chaos (including a Wednesday thunderstorm that briefly killed power to some of the convention center), the circus that is SEC Media Days went off without much of a hitch.
The stars of the show, the 42 student-athletes among the 14 schools that made the trip to the Grand Hyatt, made their way to and from the convention hall podium and up and down radio row. Several players spoke about their offseasons, including Kentucky All-SEC linebacker JJ Weaver who has made it a focus to try and gain nearly 15 pounds this offseason by eating — ramen noodles and hot fries.
Many talked about their teammates, including Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton who said he has custom handshakes for nearly “85 percent” of his fellow Vols. And some just physically stood out, including Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs nearly 270 pounds.
But by and large, nearly all of the 42 players appeared to enjoy their experiences in their final few days before the slog of training camp begins four weeks prior to each team’s respective season opener.
“I am just excited to get things going and be back with my teammates,” Missouri All-SEC cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine said. “Being here at Media Days is a really special experience, and we are kind of just soaking it all in before the real work begins.”
In addition to the student-athletes, all 14 head coaches were herded to and from their respective media obligations, often drawing large crowds (from both media members and rabid fans alike) in between their respective stops. And the varying levels of construction for each coach and his respective program were on full display.
At the top of the table,
two-time defending national champion Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said complacency is his team’s biggest focus entering this season as they look to become just the second college football program to ever pull off an official three-peat (since Minnesota achieved the feat from 1934-36, you will undoubtedly recall).
But, in typical Media Days fashion, the answer was definitely outside the box.
“This year we studied the New Zealand All-Blacks rugby team. They are the most successful sports team in the history of teams. Over 100 years they’ve had the highest winning percentage. So we took a deep dive. We took a six weeks. We took a title and a mantra from them and studied those things for six weeks because we don’t want complacency. They’ve done it better than anybody else, and we use that.”
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, coming off an 11-2 season and the looming shadow of possible NCAA sanctions now squarely behind him, took a firmly optimistic approach.
“I am not sure there has ever been a better time to be a Tennessee Vol. You look at the trajectory of our football program, what’s happened over the last two years and where we are going. The energy and excitement that surrounds our building every day, our fan base, Vol Nation across the country. It’s hard not to be optimistic.”
And Lane Kiffin was, well, Lane Kiffin, who had playful comments about the media continuing to seemingly fuel Alabama on a yearly basis.
“That’s why we have (ESPN analyst and radio host) Paul Finebaum. So he can motivate (Nick Saban) every year. And he just did it again the other day, you know, saying ‘If (Saban) doesn’t make the playoffs, he’s not any good as a coach,’ so thanks Paul.”
And with a once-filled convention hall reduced to just a smattering of remaining media members by the event’s conclusion Thursday afternoon, coaches, players, officials and media members returned to their respective campuses and offices — ready to construct the calls, plays and columns that will unfold over the five months as part of the wild, wacky and zany world that is SEC football.
