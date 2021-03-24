The Giles County High School baseball team claimed a pair of wins over Class AAA clubs in the opening week with victories over Spring Hill and Lawrence County.
The Bobcats (2-2) split both two-game series as the team prepares for a difficult district schedule with quality early season opponents. Jake Cardin and Sawyer Phillips picked up wins on the mound, while the offense also had a consistent initial showing with three games of at least five runs.
GCHS was scheduled to travel to Lincoln County yesterday (Tuesday) before visiting Loretto Thursday. The Bobcats will close the week Saturday with a home matchup against Columbia Academy.
GCHS 5
Spring Hill 3
Jake Cardin rallied from a difficult first inning to pitch five-straight shutout frames to pick up the victory at Spring Hill March 15.
Spring Hill opened the game with three runs in the bottom of the first including two earned runs charged to Cardin. Cardin kept the Raiders off the board the next five innings, picking up six strikeouts and handing the ball off to fellow sophomore Clay Mitchell in the seventh to pick up the save.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take the lead. Senior Coleman Siniard led his team with a 2-for-2 performance including a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Sawyer Phillips chipped in a double and an RBI. Mitchell finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Cardin and Tucker Toone each added runs, and Aiden Kelley contributed an RBI.
GCHS 1
Spring Hill 7
Carter Kelley pitched three strong innings, but a pair of errors and a strong pitching performance by Spring Hill kept GCHS from a sweep with a 7-1 loss March 16.
Spring Hill scored one run off Kelley in the first inning. The freshman held the Raiders off the board the next two innings with two strikeouts. Senior Will Hargrove entered in relief, and GCHS defensive errors help Spring Hill score multiple runs in the fourth and sixth. Hargrove pitched 2.1 innings with two strikeouts while surrendering three earned runs. Tucker Toone pitched the final 1.1, striking out one and giving up just one unearned run.
The Bobcats were held to just three hits. Hargrove knocked in the game’s loner run on an RBI double that scored Kamauri Turner.
GCHS 9
Lawrence County 1
The Bobcats batted around in the first inning and picked up a season-high 13 hits in a 9-1 win over Lawrence County in the first game of a doubleheader.
Jack Harper was the team’s star at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Coleman Siniard also added multiple extra-base hits in a 2-for-4 performance with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run.
The Bobcats took a 6-0 lead in the first inning and added three more runs in the fourth and fifth to secure the victory. Sawyer Phillips pitched four innings to pick up the win, striking out two and giving up just one run. Kamauri Turner came in to pick up the save in relief with three shutout innings and one strikeout.
Tucker Toone finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Clay Mitchell doubled and scored a run. Phillips also added a double, an RBI and a run. Will Hargrove finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Jake Cardin and Turner both added a RBIs. Riley Cardin reached base twice and scored as well.
GCHS 5
Lawrence County 6
Lawrence County rallied to tie it in regulation and win in extra innings in a 6-5 decision over Giles County.
Errors were the Bobcats’ undoing as pitchers Will Hargrove and Riley Cardin were charged with no earned runs nine innings. GCHS committed six errors in all leading to all five of the Wildcats’ runs.
GCHS scored three runs in the first and two more in the third to lead 5-1 after three innings. The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth and tied it up in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra. Lawrence County won thanks to a score in the top of the ninth.
Hargrove pitched 3.1 innings recording six of his 10 outs via the strikeout, while the Wildcats scored two unearned runs. Cardin pitched the next 5.2 innings with two strikeouts and four unearned runs.
The two pitchers were also their team’s leaders at the plate. Hargrove finished a perfect 2-of-2 with a double, two walks and a run. Cardin went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Jack Harper added a 1-for-4 performance with an RBI and a run. Jake Cardin contributed a pair of RBIs. Sawyer Phillips and Aiden Kelley each scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.