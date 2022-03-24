The Giles County High School baseball team has become one of the most consistent teams in the area in the last few years, but will be challenged by a new district in 2022.
The Bobcats welcome Loretto, Summertown and Mt. Pleasant to the Class 2A game while also entering a district with Lewis County. The Mustangs and Eagles have been baseball royalty for more than a decade in Class A, but the programs also serve as a template for what GCHS coach Dustin Hill believes the Bobcats are becoming.
“It’s going to be tough,” Hill said. “Year in and year out, when you think of baseball, you think of Loretto and Summertown. When you think of really good baseball programs, you throw those two in. Even when I was in high school, they were making state tournament runs. So, they’ve consistently done it for 10 or 15 years. They know how to play the game. They’ve built a program, and I want to be on the level with those guys. I think it’s not even close in my opinion. I think this is the best 2A district in the state of Tennessee.”
The Bobcats graduated three seniors last year but return a junior class that was far ahead of schedule last year as sophomores. GCHS advanced to sectionals despite fielding a roster that had six starters with no more than a week of high school experience after the previous season was lost to the pandemic.
“I really looked at this junior class as freshmen last year because they only got to play four baseball games their freshman year because of COVID. Them getting varsity experience playing against guys who were 17 or 18 years old last year was a big difference with them being 14 or 15 years old. That’s a big difference, but the more at-bats they got and the more live reps they got, the better they got. This year, they’re setup and they know what they’re getting into this year with the grind of playing four or five days a week,” Hill said.
The single biggest factor for the team’s success last year was most likely district pitcher of the year, Jake Cardin, who went 9-0 and posted one of the best statistical seasons in program history. While Cardin will once again be a key factor on this year’s team, it most likely won’t be on the mound after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery in the offseason. The first baseman has been cleared to throw and play in the field but will need to contribute with his bat and defense rather than his dominance on the mound.
“He may be able to come back toward district tournament time, but it just depends on his recovery. He’s able to throw and things right now, but the mound is going to be limited, so we have to find someone who can step up and be our ace this year. That hurts us a lot. Hopefully, he’ll be able to come back, but I don’t want to hurt the kid in the future because I think he’s a D-1 type kid on the mound. He is recovering,” the coach added.
While several pitchers threw quality starts last season, the team never found a district starter to fully complement Cardin’s pure dominance on the mound. After Will Hargrove’s graduation, both district starting roles are virtually wide open with Sawyer Phillips, Carter Kelley and Cru Thorne most likely to get the first shot at the positions.
Hill praised the trio’s fall and preseason, while also pointing to pitchers such as Tucker Toone and Riley Cardin as top arms to watch among others.
At catcher, the team will be replacing college signee Coleman Siniard who along with Dylan Carmon has marked seven years of exceptional play at the position for GCHS. Utility player Riley Cardin will see time behind the plate as well as Austin Kilpatrick who was the team’s top junior varsity option at the position last year.
At first base, Jake Cardin will take over for the departed Hargrove. The middle infield is one of the team’s strongest position groups with defensive ace Clay Mitchell at second and the three-year starter, Toone, at shortstop who has been a defensive pro and a bat near the top of the lineup during his time in a Bobcat uniform.
The battle for third base had not yet been fully decided the week before the regular season opener with Jack Harper, Phillips, Kamauri Turner, D.J. Gardner and Riley Cardin all vying for time at the position.
In the outfield, Carter Kelley will play center with Aiden Kelley, Gardner, Turner, Cody Watson and Riley Cardin also expected to see time at the corner outfield positions. The team’s depth and wealth of utility players is a strong point on this year’s roster, Hill believes.
The coach added defense and speed will be key strengths of this year’s squad.
“I feel like defense is going to be our strong suit. Offensively, I think we’re really fast. We’re going to have to be really aggressive on the basepaths. We don’t have a whole lot of pop, but we have several guys who swing it really well. Sawyer Phillips in the middle of our lineup is going to be one of those guys who can provide some pop and power for us. But all of the other guys, one through nine, we can roll. We’re going to have to be able to steal some bags, play some small ball, hit and run,” Hill said.
The key factor that could help the Bobcats break through the toughest district in the state and advance to sectionals and beyond? According to Hill, it will be consistency of the team’s top arms in light of Jake Cardin’s injury.
“We have to be more consistent on the mound, especially with Jake being out. Last year, I think that kind of hurt us, not having a lot of depth on the mound. I don’t think we were ready for that moment quite yet without him on the mound. We have to have a guy to go out there and have that mentality that he has on the mound and want to be in the moment. I think we got a taste of that last year. Obviously, we didn’t come out with what we wanted at the end of last year, and I think that’s really fueled these guys this year. I think that’s really fueled these guys this year,” Hill said.
But Hill knows where he wants to see this program go and believes the signs are there that it is already well on its way.
“When I first got here seven years ago, not a lot of people thought about Giles County baseball, and I really wanted to change that culture and that mentality of us being a really good program. I wanted us to be talked about as a good program year in and year out, and I think since Blade Matthews’ team in 2018 won that district tournament, year in and year out, we’ve been very competitive. Making a sub-state run, making some regionals, finishing one or two in the district. We’ve been fortunate to get some guys who really know how to play the game when they get to the high school level, and that’s really changing the mentality and the culture of our program, and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do this year, especially in this new district,” he said.
