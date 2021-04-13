After splitting the opening series with a strong Forrest team, Bobcat baseball pushed its record to 3-1 in district play with a sweep of Murfreesboro Central Magnet last week.
Jake and Riley Cardin picked up the wins on the mound for GCHS (8-6, 3-1). A sweep of Community this week would go a long way toward making the District 12-AA hunt a two-team race with Nolensville which sits atop the standings with a perfect 4-0 record. GCHS was scheduled to host Community April 12 before traveling to Unionville yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
GCHS 3
Murfreesboro Cent 1
One week after throwing a one-hitter against Forrest, Jake Cardin struck out a career-high 15 batters in six innings against Central.
Cardin allowed five hits and one unearned run, registering 15 of his 18 outs via the strikeout. Senior Will Hargrove came in to pick up the save with a perfect seventh inning, including two strikeouts of his own. Cardin continues to make an early case for district pitcher of the year and now boasts a 4-0 record in four starts. Cardin has pitched 25 total innings with a 0.84 ERA, 13 hits allowed and 46 strikeouts.
After Central scored a run in the top of the second, senior Cooper Hlubb’s two-run shot gave his team a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. The Bobcats tacked on an insurance run in the sixth and outhit their opponents, 6-5. GCHS also committed three errors in the win.
Hlubb finished with a perfect day at the plate, reaching base on a walk, a hit by pitch and homer, while adding two RBIs and a run. Kamauri Turner finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Aiden Kelley added a pinch hit and scored. Clay Mitchell and Coleman Siniard also chipped in base hits.
GCHS 7
Murfreesboro Cent 5
Sophomore Riley Cardin picked up the win on the mound, and Will Hargrove picked up his second save in as many days for a 7-5 win over Central.
Cardin pitched four innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and striking out four. Hargrove picked up the rare three-inning save, holding Central at bay for the rest of the evening, allowing one earned run and striking out three.
GCHS took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, while Central pulled within a single run twice in the first three frames. The Bobcats expanded their lead with a three-run fourth and held on, outhitting their opponent 11-5, while both teams committed two errors.
Jake Cardin led his team with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate including a double, an RBI and two runs. Coleman Siniard went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Clay Mitchell was 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Will Hargrove added a 2-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs and a run. Sawyer Phillips reached three times with two base hits and a walk. Tucker Toone finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Cooper Hlubb also added a run.
GCHS 15
Cascade 2
The Bobcats scored a season-high 15 runs including nine in the first inning, defeating Cascade by mercy rule.
GCHS racked up 12 hits and 15 RBIs in the dominant performance and perhaps most importantly, did not commit an error in the team’s most complete game of the season.
The Bobcats led from start to finish scoring multiple runs in each of the first three innings. Freshman Carter Kelley pitched the first four innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits, two earned runs and striking out six. Fellow freshman Kamauri Turner came in to strike out two batters in a scoreless fifth.
Aiden Kelley finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Jake Cardin was 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Clay Mitchell added a 2-for-2 performance with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Coleman Siniard tied for a team-high with three RBIs. Sawyer Phillips was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Riley Cardin finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Tucker Toone chipped in a 1-for-1 performance with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Will Hargrove scored two runs. Bryson and Cobe Gordon both notched RBI base hits. Cody Watson also singled and scored.
