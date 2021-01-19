The Bobcats and rival Marshall County found themselves in the midst of an instant classic Friday night as GCHS took the Tigers to double overtime on the road.
GCHS (0-8, 0-2) suffered an eventual 71-64 loss, but continue to knock on the door of the team’s first victory as the Bobcats have fielded a competitive team despite the early losses.
GCHS has yet to suffer a single loss by 20 points, and both of the team’s district losses have come by just seven points.
The Bobcats will continue their district hunt this week with a game scheduled yesterday (Tuesday) at Murfreesboro Central Magnet before visiting Community this Friday.
GCHS 64
Nolensville 71
J.C. Brown is showing why he is one of the district’s top scorers when healthy as the senior poured in 26 points including six 3-point baskets in a 71-64 loss to Nolensville Jan. 12.
The Bobcats hosted the Knights in the District 12-AA opener and trailed just 27-26 at halftime. The Bobcats fell behind by 10 points entering the fourth after a tough third period, but Brown and Cardin helped push the team to a 24-point final quarter to mount a rally.
Cardin finished 12-of-16 at the free throw line thanks to his physical drives and finished with 18 points, second only to Brown on the night. Clay Mitchell and Jaceion Coffey scored six points each. Jack Harper added five, and Kamauri Turner chipped in a 3-point basket.
Giles finished with 10 shots from the perimeter and a 14-of-20 performance at the line in a strong shooting night.
For Nolensville, Ashton Smith scored 16 points followed by 12 points each for Riley Byron and Davin Watkins.
GCHS 64
Marshall County 71
In the latest installment of the heated rivalry series, Giles overcame an early deficit to dictate the tempo for much of the contest before falling in double overtime.
Devonte Davis single-handedly opened the game on a 9-0 run to push Marshall County ahead, but Giles began to chip away at the lead before pulling ahead with 16 first half points from J.C. Brown and a pair of 3-pointers by Jack Harper. Giles extended the lead to seven points in the third quarter before Davis began to show his dominance on both sides of the ball.
Davis scored 12 points in the third period and added six more in the final quarter.
Giles had a disastrous offensive run midway through the fourth quarter of regulation to surrender the lead and fall behind by four. Just as Marshall pulled ahead by two possessions, though, Jake Cardin hit a running 3-point basket to pull back within a single point. Jaceion Coffey tied the game on a free throw to send the game to overtime at 56-56.
The Bobcats scored the first four points of overtime, but fell into a scoring lull with J.C. Brown hitting a key shot to force a second overtime.
Turnovers and wasted offensive possessions resulted in GCHS surrendering nine points in the second overtime period to fall.
Davis scored a game-high 34 points, 22 of which came in the second half or overtime.
Brown scored a team-high 23. Cardin and Coffey added 11 each. Harper scored 10 points. Kamauri Turner scored four points, and Joe Dangerfield scored two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.