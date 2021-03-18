This year’s Giles County High School boys’ soccer team will feature a mix of youthful club talent and veteran leadership which has fans anticipating the program’s return to its former heyday.
The Bobcats went undefeated in the 2020 preseason and split the first two regular season matches before the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-10 pandemic. GCHS fans missed out on getting some of the first looks at what the local club talent will mean for the future of Bobcat soccer.
“It’s absolutely amazing to have players who you’ve coached throughout their childhood finally reach your high school program,” GCHS head coach Matt Orgeron said. “You’ve been building that talent for years and just to see them finally get there and that hard work pay off. They’ve been training for this moment, and they already understand my philosophy, and they understand my coaching style. Year after year for the next five years, we’re going to have a lot of those players coming into our program, which I think is definitely going to be beneficial.”
Orgeron has been helping to foster this youth development for five years now, and it is apparent in the underclassmen group. Freshman Chase Cardin bring his superb speed to the defensive line, while freshmen Patrick Holt and Esteban Rangle will start out wide at the striker positions as well.
The coach said this year’s squad will have some of its best natural goal scoring talent in several years and will be running a 4-3-3 alignment to take full advantage of this talent. The team’s third striker is one of the best multi-sport athletes in recent memory at GCHS in junior Chaye McElroy who brings his athleticism and veteran talent to the position. McElroy will push up with his fellow strikers in the attacking third but will also play a hybrid center mid position to give the team flexibility. Joining McElroy in this area of the field will be veteran holding mid Karson Faulkner, as well as Matthew Smotherman and Jose Ramirez at the corner midfield positions.
Defensively, Cardin is joined by Dra Daly, another player with top end speed, according to the coach. The two will be joined by more veteran players mixed in with Connor Newton and Walker Belew on the defensive line.
This year’s keepers will be Landon Askins and Talan Pierce.
Orgeron said communication will be key on this year’s team as the Bobcats missed out on valuable development time with their young players due to missing the 2020 season. All of this is exacerbated by the fact the team was unable to play a traditional preseason this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and instead has supplemented this time with innersquad scrimmages.
“Really quickly, we have to figure out how to communicate with each other on the field and to respond to each other and how to move off the ball and just find that team chemistry. It hurts not having a preseason because that’s when you typically work on those things. You work on positioning. You try to put the correct personnel in the right positions to see what will work best for your overall team, and we haven’t had a lot of opportunity to do that,” he said.
The coach added it is difficult to know which teams will be at the top of the district this season as most of the district’s top talent were juniors and seniors two years ago. He suggested Nolensville, Page and Murfreesboro Central Magnet should field strong teams once again due to their proximity to top club programs.
The Bobcats were scheduled to open the season yesterday (Tuesday) at Culleoka before hosting Lincoln County Monday, March 22. GCHS will play a rare inner-county matchup at Richland Friday, April 2.
