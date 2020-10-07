The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats soccer team (7-3-1, 2-3-1) concluded its regular season with a 2-1 road win over Columbia and a 5-1 home victory over Columbia Academy.
The team celebrated its senior night in the winning effort against Columbia Academy. GCHS’s seniors include Ninna Beeles, Amalie Robinson, Makenzie Talley, Amber Jenkins, Trinity Holt and Jada Gardner.
Coach Matthew Orgeron reflected on the difficulties of a shortened season with no preseason saying, “It’s been a struggle, but it’s been a struggle everyone has dealt with,” before continuing, “I’ve liked seeing the progression in our players and a little bit more fight at times.”
When asked about that progression and the pleasant surprises of the season, he started with senior striker Ninna Beeles, who moved there from center back to give the Lady Bobcats speed in the final third. “She started out at center back because we wanted speed back there, and we wanted a veteran leader on our defense. We then realized quickly that we needed her speed up top because we had some talented goal scorers, but we did not have a huge threat as far as just being fast. We made the adjustment [in the] Zion Christian game moving Ninna up to striker, and that’s made a world of difference for us so far.”
He then noted sophomores Cianna Gentry and Gia Crenshaw have stepped up to fill the hole Beeles left defensively saying, “Those are two sophomores that are playing like seniors right now just because [of] the amount of minutes and the amount of work they are putting in defensively.”
Other sophomores praised include attackers Maddie White and Morgan Sharp and center midfielder Kenzie Shelton. Orgeron noted White is the team’s leading goal scorer, logging multiple hat tricks this season, and Shelton is the team’s “workhorse” as a center midfielder.
“She’s a worker. She does not stop. She typically does not get that recognition that she deserves. She is probably leading the team in assists or is very close to that if not the leader,” Orgeron said.
With the regular season wrapped up, the Lady Bobcats will travel to Spring Hill Thursday night for the first round of the district tournament. From this point on, it is “win or go home.”
