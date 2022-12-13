Eniya Garrett 1 web.jpg

GCHS freshman Eniya Garrett drives for a shot attempt versus Richland earlier this season.    Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Both the Giles County boys’ and girls’ basketball teams suffered a pair of defeats to rivals last week, dropping doubleheaders at Lawrence County and Marshall County.

The Lady Bobcats fell 84-33 in Lawrenceburg Dec. 6 and then suffered a 57-37 loss to the Tigerettes Dec. 9.

Kaci Stevenson Dribble web.jpg

Lady Bobcat guard Kaci Stevenson looks to split two defenders in a ballgame versus Richland earlier this season.    Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Clay Mitchell 2 web.jpg

Clay Mitchell drives baseline during a Bobcat game earlier this season.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

