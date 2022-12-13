Both the Giles County boys’ and girls’ basketball teams suffered a pair of defeats to rivals last week, dropping doubleheaders at Lawrence County and Marshall County.
The Lady Bobcats fell 84-33 in Lawrenceburg Dec. 6 and then suffered a 57-37 loss to the Tigerettes Dec. 9.
The boys’ squad dropped an 80-40 blowout versus Lawrence County and then saw a double-digit lead slip away versus the Tigers in a 67-62 defeat.
Both teams were slated to play three games at home this week, beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday versus Fayetteville. Results from Tuesday’s ballgames were not available at press time.
Friday, GCHS will host Athens (Ala.) and then follow up with a Saturday night showdown versus Cornersville.
Saturday’s contests will also feature a formal tribute and ceremony to the 2003 GCHS boys’ basketball team that won the Class AA state title.
Many of the former Bobcat players, managers and coaching staff are expected to be in attendance.
Lady Bobcats Fall at Marshall County
After scoring just 33 points in a loss earlier in the week to Lawrence County, the Lady Bobcat scoring woes continued throughout the week in a 20-point loss to Marshall County Dec. 9.
The Lady Bobcats held a 12-10 lead after one, but Marshall County’s length and pressure caught up to GCHS as the game wore on.
The Tigerettes led 28-18 at half and 41-24 after three.
Aggressive play from Brown saw the junior get to the line often and pour in 11 points to lead GCHS in scoring.
Garrett had eight and Coffey had seven to lead other notable GCHS scorers.
Kayla Keiler had 17 to lead the way for MCHS.
Bobcats Improve,But Fall to Tigers
The boys’ basketball team was blown out by 40 points versus Lawrence County Dec. 6, but responded with a much more spirited effort in a seven-point loss to Marshall County.
In the game versus MCHS, Giles led by double-digits for a big chunk of the second half, but a pesky Tiger defense turned steals into quick points and eventually whittled the lead to just one with just over three minutes to play.
After a turnover and quick Tiger runout, GCHS guard Clay Mitchell committed an intentional foul as the layup swished home, giving the Tigers a 3-point play, two free throws and possession.
The Tigers used the massive momentum swing to their advantage and quickly pushed their lead to as many as eight down the stretch in the win.
The loss spoiled a strong performance from Jake Cardin, who ended with a game-high 24 points.
Kamauri Turner added 15 points for GCHS while big man Jaceion Coffey scored nine. Kareem Bryant finished with seven points off the bench.
Marshall County was led by Jamahl Gentry, who finished with 21 points.
