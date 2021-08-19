A unique blend of returning talent and a transition to a new region has Giles County head football coach David O’Connor “cautiously optimistic” ahead of the 2021 season.
After spending the last four seasons as the lone non-Metro Nashville member of Region 5-AAA, Giles County transitioned to Region 4-AAA as part of TSSAA realignment this offseason.
Coupled with nine offensive and six defensive starters returning, the foundation could potentially be laid for a strong season for the Bobcats in a new region.
“We have a fair amount of talent coming back after a strong finish to the season last year,” O’Connor said. “Our offense had its growing pains a year ago, but they started to click as the year went along. Defensively, we return a decent amount of guys that saw big minutes. There is obviously a lot of work to be done, but I kind of like where we are at early.”
“Being in a new region will certainly shake things up for us. We spent the last four years in some absolute battles with those Metro Nashville schools. This new region may not have the reputation that those metro schools’ has, but they are still very tough and hard-nosed football teams. We will have our work cut out for us in the region.”
Offensively, the Bobcats will look to deploy a balanced attack this season, led by a strong stable of running backs and a deep corps of wide receivers.
Senior rusher Chaye McElroy returns for his final season after spending the previous three years as the team’s starter. McElroy was injured at times a year ago, appearing in just eight of the team’s 14 ballgames.
McElroy finished the season just shy of 1,000 yards for a second-straight year, toting the football to the tune of 951 yards and nine rushing scores.
Sophomores Kamauri Turner and X’Zorion Randolph also return in the backfield for the Bobcats after seeing time in a combined 15 ballgames as freshman rushers a year ago.
At the wideout position, Giles County returns three of its top four pass catchers from a year ago, led by seniors Amarion Sizemore and Jayden Abernathy. Sizemore and Abernathy combined for nearly half (41) of the team’s total receptions (88) a year ago, and accounted for seven of the team’s 11 receiving touchdowns.
Fellow senior Jontez Pipkins returns after a strong postseason for the Bobcats, highlighted by a 79-yard receiving ballgame and his lone touchdown of the season in Giles County’s first round playoff win versus Harpeth.
Turner will also moonlight at the wide receiver position in 2021, showcasing the sophomore’s playmaking ability.
Juniors Ethan Ehrhardt and Ransom Skeen, sophomore Dylan Williams and freshmen D.J. Gardner and Kareem Bryant figure to round out the receiving corps for the Bobcats this fall.
Former offensive lineman turned senior tight end Jacob Durham could also feature as a pass catcher this season.
Junior quarterback Eric Goodnight returns for the Bobcats after being thrust into a starting role due to injuries in 2020. Goodnight appeared in four of the final five ballgames of the season for GCHS, completing nine passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
The dual-threat signal caller also had 22 carries for 110 yards and a rushing score.
The Bobcat offense will presumably have time to find its footing behind an offensive line that features a strong blend of strength, size and experience.
All-State caliber left tackle Landon Askins returns for a fourth and final season, and is flanked by equally promising right tackle sophomore Amare Smith. Senior Brady Rose returns to the lineup at the right guard position, while juniors Layton Kincaid and Justin Birdsong return at center and left guard, respectively.
Fellow junior Aiden Hill figures to serve as a versatile backup lineman for the Bobcat frontline.
“Our offensive line might be one of the better ones we have had in a long time,” O’Connor said. “They have tremendous size and speed. But most importantly they are strong leaders. That helps your entire offense flow that much more smoothly.”
“If we can lean on the offensive line early, I like the way our offense sets up. We have that nice combo of strong returners and also some youthful talent.”
Defensively, the Bobcats bring back six starters from a unit that surrendered 16.9 points per ballgame.
Defensive coordinator Tanner Holley figures to deploy a mixed bag of defensive fronts, predominantly based out of a 4-4 formation. Versatility in the linebacker and secondary units will allow Holley to mix and match defensive schemes as the year progresses.
Seniors Sawyer Phillips and Alden Staggs figure to captain the Bobcat defensive unit. The duo combined for over half (152) of the Bobcats 214 tackles a season ago.
Phillips, an All-State performer in 2020, serves as the team’s chief linebacker, while Staggs will anchor the defensive line. On nights where the Bobcats bring just three defensive lineman, Staggs could join Phillips in the linebacker front.
Juniors Omar Randolph and Corey Pounall will team alongside Staggs to help form the base of the team’s defensive line. Sophomore Elijah Phillips should also see time in the trenches.
Senior Jayson Rose also returns alongside Phillips at the inside linebacker position, while juniors Reed Owens and Trey Ballentine comprise the outside spots.
In the secondary, junior Trevon Dangerfield and sophomore Tyrick Brown form a formidable cornerback tandem for the Bobcats. Abernathy and Sizemore could also trickle over from their wide receiver position to help bring depth to the Bobcat secondary after seeing time there in 2020.
Senior Matthew Gingerich anchors the safety position for the Bobcats. Gingerich broke up seven passes and made two interceptions a year ago for Giles County.
Kicking duties will largely fall on the foot of promising sophomore Chase Cardin, who finished 21-of-21 on extra points as a freshman. Cardin went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts in his first season.
“Our defense and special teams are really promising this year,” O’Connor said. “We have a great group of kids coming back with a lot of talent. They all play hard and are good communicators. This is a defensive unit that has played against some of the best offenses in 3A football. They will find their footing as the year goes, but I like what we have.”
As mentioned, the Bobcats now find themselves as members of Region 4-AAA, which is comprised of Grundy County, Community, Sequatchie County and Cannon County. The four schools posted a combined record of 6-34 in 2020.
But what the schools do not feature in record, they certainly feature in mileage.
The four schools comprise a total of 748 total miles for Giles County, who must travel to Sequatchie County (264 total miles) and Cannon County (200 total miles) in 2021.
Grundy County and Community visit Sam Davis Park for the two home region contests this fall.
“We are no strangers to taking long trips for our region ballgames,” O’Connor said. “But this year will really put us to the test. We do not know a lot about these new opponents, but anytime you have to make such a long trip, you are in for a tough ballgame. We will give it our best against this new region this fall.”
Six of the 10 regular season ballgames this season are believed to be first ever regular season meetings for the Bobcats (Nolensville, Grundy, Community, Sequatchie, Cleveland, Cannon).
Giles County opens its season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Lincoln County, before a run of four-straight home games.
