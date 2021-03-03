The Giles County girls put together another inspiring effort in the postseason, staving off elimination in districts and advancing to the region tournament for a second-straight season.
However, the Lady Bobcats (8-14) once again ran into one of the better teams in Class AA with a road trip to Creek Wood ending the team’s season.
GCHS will bid farewell to two of its most impactful players of the last decade with the graduation of Hanna Hill and Teondra Williams. Hill was a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer for the Lady Cats who bridged the gap between the end of a small dynasty for GCHS and a new era. Hill signed to play Division-I basketball with Alabama A&M. Williams meanwhile started for three years and was a staple post with strong ball handling skills for her position.
GCHS 39
Murfreesboro Cent 36
The Lady Cats’ defense carried the team to a 39-36 road victory in the first round of the district tournament Feb. 22.
GCHS entered the tournament as the fifth seed, playing at the fourth seed Central. The Lady Tigers were one of only two district teams GCHS had yet to defeat this season, but the Lady Cats got it done when it counted.
The game was within a single score at the end of the first and second quarters with GCHS trailing just 21-20 at halftime.
A pair of 3-pointers from Maddie White in the third quarter and strong performances from seniors Hanna Hill and Teondra Williams helped GCHS pull ahead entering the final quarter.
Free throws by Williams and Ari Howard, and Kataiah Dudley’s lone basket of the night kept GCHS ahead in the final quarter to pull out the upset win.
Hill finished with a team-high 12 points. Williams added 10. White finished with six. Howard contributed four. Dudley and Amya Coffey both finished with two. Elizabeth Cox added a free throw.
For Central, Addison Melton tied for a game-high with 12 points.
GCHS 45
Nolensville 55
The Lady Cats fell shy of advancing to the district championship on the road Feb. 23 against the top-seeded Lady Knights.
Nolensville jumped out to a double digit lead with a 19-point first quarter, but the Lady Cats locked down the Lady Knights going forward. Maddie White knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the second quarter, while Elizabeth Cox added another to pull GCHS within 28-24 at halftime.
A 21-point performance by Zoe Piller proved to be the difference, though, as the Lady Knight finished with eight made baskets and a perfect 5-of-5 night from the line.
Ari Howard and Teondra Williams tied for a team-high with 11 points each. Howard added a pair of second half 3-point baskets. Hanna Hill scored seven points. White finished with six points. Cox and Amya Coffey both chipped in three points. Kylie Hendricks and Kataiah Dudley both scored two.
GCHS 39
Community 62
GCHS fell to Community on the road in the District 12-AA consolation game Feb. 24, earning the unenviable task of traveling to Creek Wood for the first round of regions.
The Lady Cats have posted strong outings against the Viqueens the last two seasons. During that span, GCHS is 4-2 against Community, but the Viqueens won a second-straight in the most recent meeting.
The Lady Cats had a difficult start offensively, scoring just 10 points in the first half on three made baskets. Community meanwhile jumped out to a 34-10 lead at halftime. The second half saw a much improved performance from the Lady Cats with Ari Howard heating up for 13 points on the night including three shots from the perimeter. The deficit was too great to overcome, though.
Teondra Williams scored eight points. Hanna Hill finished with seven. Kataiah Dudley and Amya Coffey scored four points each. Maddie White finished with three.
For Community, Haley Mitchell scored a game-high 19 points.
Hanna Hill was chosen to the all-district team.
GCHS 39
Creek Wood 76
GCHS saw its season come to an end with a long road trip at the 26-5 Creek Wood Lady Red Hawks Feb. 26.
Teondra Williams had a career night in her final high school contest, scoring 25 points as Creek Wood keyed on the Lady Cats’ talented guards. Williams made 11 field goals and finished 3-for-3 from the line.
Creek Wood shot lights out in the first half, Williams shot lights out in the second half with 17 points in the final two quarters.
Kylie Hendricks finished with five points. Kataiah Dudley scored three as did Hanna Hill. Maddie White finished with two points, and Ari Howard added a free throw.
