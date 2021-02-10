The Lady Bobcats’ postseason fate was ripe with possibilities entering the final week as the team could finish as high as second or as low as sixth depending on the week’s outcomes.
GCHS (6-10, 3-5) avenged a road loss to Marshall County last week by pulling out a 15-point victory over the heated rival at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium. The Lady Cats lost against Murfreesboro Central Magnet, but were set to close the week against two teams they had already defeated this year, Community and Forrest.
GCHS was scheduled to host Community yesterday (Tuesday) before traveling to Forrest Friday.
GCHS 47
Marshall County 32
Senior post Teondra Williams returned to the lineup with a game-high 18 points to power her team past Marshall County Feb. 2.
GCHS had previously lost a heart breaker to the Tigerettes on the road in which the Lady Cats led for three quarters.
Perimeter defense was the difference the second time around as Marshall County’s offense, which is predicated on long range shooting, managed only three 3-point baskets.
The Lady Cats once again jumped out to a large first quarter lead at 17-9, but this time did not suffer a letdown over the next two quarters. The lead had ballooned to double digits by halftime, and GCHS outscored Marshall 12-4 in the final quarter to seal the deal.
GCHS meanwhile pounded the post with 26 combined points from Williams, Kylie Hendricks and Kataiah Dudley. Senior point guard Hanna Hill added 13 points as well as her team pulled within one game of a .500 record in the 12-AA standings after opening the district season 0-3.
Dudley, Hendricks and Ari Howard scored four points each for GCHS. Maddie White added two.
For Marshall County, Dionna Crutcher scored a team-high 12 points.
GCHS 35
Murfreesboro Central 61
Addison Melton scored a game-high 26 points, and four Lady Tigers finished in double figures for Murfreesboro Central Magnet in a 61-35 victory.
Hanna Hill was the lone Lady Cat to finish in double figures with 13 points as the team suffered its first lop-sided loss of the season.
Central shot well, connecting on seven 3-point baskets and finishing 10-of-11 at the free throw line. The Lady Cats trailed 21-8 after one quarter and 34-17 at halftime.
For GCHS, Maddie White scored seven. Teondra Williams finished with five. Amya Coffey scored four points. Kylie Hendricks and Isabelle Luis scored two each. Ari Howard and Kataiah Dudley both added a free throw.
