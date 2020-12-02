The Giles County High School Lady Bobcat basketball team started their 2020-21 home season with a 74-53 home loss to Lawrence County.
Giles County stayed close well into the third quarter on the scoring of Hanna Hill, Ari Howard and Teondra Williams, but Lawrence County outscored the Lady Bobcats in the fourth period to pull away late.
Hill, Howard and Williams combined for eight points in the first period while Jackie Scott led Lawrence County to a 14-8 lead.
The Lady Wildcats ran out to a double digit lead in the second period, but Giles County stayed within striking distance on scoring with Hill, Williams, Kataiah Dudley and Kylie Hendricks. At halftime Lawrence County led 32-19.
Howard got hot from the 3-point line in the third period to pull the Lady Bobcats within six points midway through the quarter. Lawrence County answered the scoring flurry late in the third to lead 46-35 going into the fourth.
Hill scored eight points in the fourth period for Giles County while Carson Gobble poured in 11 points to lead the Lady Wildcats in the final period.
Hill led all scorers with 21 points. Howard scored 14 and Williams hit for 13 points. Hendricks scored three points and Dudley added two.
Katie Criswell led Lawrence County with 15 points. Gobble and Madison Tidwell each had 13 points.
Giles County was scheduled to travel to Fayetteville Monday and play at Franklin County yesterday (Tuesday) before hosting Lincoln County Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Next week Giles County is scheduled to travel to Lawrence County Tuesday, Dec. 8 and host Spring Hill Thursday, Dec. 10. The remainder of their December schedule includes a home game with Franklin County (Dec. 14), a home game with Fayetteville (Dec. 15) and a road game at Huntland (Dec. 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.