In the early season, the Giles County High School girls’ basketball team is riding the momentum of a two-game road win streak and the recent signing of its first D-I player in four years.
Senior point guard Hanna Hill, a 1,000-point scorer and perennial all-district player, recently signed to play at the next level with Alabama A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Hill has been one of the district’s top players each year of her high school career and has piloted the team through a re-building campaign after the graduation of Erin Freeman, Taylor McNairy and Keneisha Love who all went on to play college basketball.
As a senior, Hill has a stronger supporting cast than ever before with the growth of several underclassmen and some of the best post depth in years. This is all taking place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought with it its own host of challenges.
“I thought long and hard about it before we even started practice, and I sat the girls down and told them look, we don’t know what this year holds for us, but I told them what I needed out of them and what they needed out of each other and that’s to be ready everyday whether we were playing or not, and we need to treat every game as if it’s the only game we’re going to get to play,” GCHS head coach Missy Harper said. “So, I’ve just kind of gone at it in the way that you can’t control anything as far as COVID is concerned, so there’s no reason to stress about it. It is what it is, and we will be ready when we have to be.”
The coach said not having summer practice was a difficult setback but praised the commitment of her team. The team is comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores but does have veterans within the starting lineup.
Joining Hill in the back court is three-year starter Ari Howard, a junior, who is a strong 3-point shooter and ball handler. Harper praised Howard’s development as a leader.
In the post, senior Teondra Williams is also a three-year starter who is a double-double threat each night and provides strong defense.
The team has a pair of strong sophomore post players in Kataiah Dudley and Kylie Hendricks who will help the team win the battle on the boards, a former weakness for the club.
Elizabeth Cox, Maddie White and Amya Coffey will be among the other guards providing key depth.
District 12-AA should be strong once again with Nolensville looking to repeat as district champs one season after advancing to state semifinals. The Lady Cats open the district season Jan. 12 with a home date against Nolensville.
For now, the Lady Cats will look to build on strong road showings against Franklin County and Fayetteville City before the team was quarantined.
“I just want to see my girls committed to what they’re doing. It’s a toss up any given night whether we’re going to get to play any given night. We’ve already dealt with and we’re going to continue to deal with lots of adversity. I want to see them mature and bounce back from those types of things,” Harper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.