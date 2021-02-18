The Lady Bobcats closed the season with a 51-49 win over Forrest and will enter the District 12-AA Tournament as the five seed.
GCHS (7-11, 4-6) won four of its last seven district contests after opening the season 0-3 in district play. The team actually tied for fourth place with Murfreesboro Central Magnet, but the Lady Tigers were awarded the fourth seed and home court advantage in the teams’ first round matchup due to having two wins over the Lady Cats.
GCHS finished just two games back of second place but will need a win over Central to earn a spot in the region tournament and advance to play top seed Nolensville in the district semifinals. The GCHS versus Central game was initially scheduled for Feb. 15, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
GCHS split the final week, falling to Community at home but defeating third place Forrest again to clinch a sweep of the Lady Rockets.
GCHS 43
Community 48
M.J. Simmons put up 29 points, and Community snapped a five-game losing streak to GCHS Feb. 9.
The Lady Cats started strong with a Teondra Williams block leading to a transition lay in for Hanna Hill to open the scoring. Maddie White stole the ball and took it to the hoop herself soon after for another two points as defense fueled offense.
GCHS led 10-6, but Community ended the opening quarter on a 7-0 run to take the lead.
Ari Howard opened the second with a 3-point basket to tie it up, and Hill knocked down a jumper to pull back ahead.
The Lady Cats continued to struggle defensively in the paint, allowing too many offensive rebounds and racking up fouls. But the home team’s shooting was enough to stay ahead in the first half. A Hill drive and kick resulted in another Howard 3-pointer, and Hill’s free throws gave GCHS its largest lead of the night, 22-17.
The Lady Cats led 24-21 at halftime, but a 9-0 Community run in the third gave the Viqueens the lead. Williams ended the run on a lay in off an assist from Hill.
Community struggled to put the game away at the free throw line in the closing minutes. However, GCHS hit just two field goals in the final quarter to fall.
Hill scored a team-high 18 points. Howard added 14, including eight points from the line. Kylie Hendricks scored five. Williams finished with four, and White contributed two.
