Individual superlatives are often times a reflection of a team effort or achievement throughout the course of the season.
At least that’s how Giles County boys’ basketball head coach Nick Campbell sees it.
Be that as it may, Campbell was the one to receive recognition when he was named Class AA Coach of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT).
“This is one of those deals where I see this as a team award and I am just the lucky one to receive the credit,” Campbell said. “This is a huge honor and I am very thankful to have been chosen, but this is truly a reflection of how great of a team we had this season.”
In his first year at the helm of the program, Campbell led a renaissance of sorts, as the Bobcats won a bevy of trophies and advanced to their first state tournament since 2011.
After winning just nine games a year ago, GCHS won its first district regular season title since 2013, its first district tournament title since 2008 and its first region crown since 2007.
The Bobcats were slow to start, winning just six of their first 14 ballgames.
But as the Bobcat football players returned to the roster and the team worked through injuries, they found their rhythm as the calendar flipped to 2023.
“It took us some time to find our stride with a few key guys still playing football,” Campbell said. “And then we had a few injuries that kind of kept us from getting where we wanted to be. But we just kept battling through all of that and eventually things just started clicking.”
GCHS won three non-district games to start the new year and then promptly went undefeated in District 10-AA play.
There was no major philosophy, according to Campbell, that he implemented to help orchestrate the remarkable turnaround.
Rather, he just let the kids do the work.
“I gave these kids a lot of freedom to go out there and make basketball plays,” Campbell said. “I tried not to get in the way. We wanted to play a little faster than maybe they had in some previous seasons, but I mainly just told them to go out there and be the best players they could be. It took us a little time to adjust, but the guys got rolling and never looked back.”
The momentum carried into the postseason as the Bobcats won two games to win the 10-AA tournament, three to win the Region 5-AA tournament and then defeated Union City in a home Sectional to advance to the state tournament for the first time in 12 years.
Once they arrived in Murfreesboro, the Bobcats won one of the most dramatic games in recent state tournament history as they claimed a 70-68 win in a back-and-forth affair versus a very talented Power Center Academy squad.
The Bobcats came up short in their semifinal ballgame, falling 56-42 to another Memphis-based team in Frederick Douglass High School.
The semifinal appearance was the first since 2003 for the Bobcats.
“We had an unreal run in the postseason,” Campbell said. “Everyone just continued to buy in and do their part, and the results just kept coming. We hate that we did not get the ultimate job done, but I could not be more proud of the effort these guys gave. After the semifinal, we spent the night in Murfreesboro as a team and had a great meal and fellowship before we rode back together the next day.”
In addition to Campbell’s effort, Bobcat senior Jack Harper was also recognized for his efforts as he was named to the Class AA All-Tournament team.
Campbell was joined this offseason by legendary Bobcat and former UT standout Tyler Smith. The duo had previously coached together at Columbia Central and guided the Lions to a strong turnaround.
“Tyler was such a tremendous help and asset for our team this season,” Campbell said. “He is such a ‘team-first’ kind of guy. And that mentality trickled down to the fabric of our team all year. We also had kids like Matt King and Joe Dangerfield who were tremendous leaders all season long. Everyone on this team was such a joy to coach.”
Campbell was also quick to point out that every successful head coach is usually fortunate enough to have a strong backing off the court as well.
“My wife Courtney has been so amazing during this season,” Campbell said. “There have been a lot of long days and nights these past five months. My parents and family have also been such a tremendous support system. They came to every game. And finally, our administration here at Giles County has been outstanding. They have had our back all season long and we could not have had the success we had if not for their commitment.”
With a state tournament berth and 25-win season in the books, Campbell said he will enjoy his brief time away from coaching basketball by… watching basketball.
“I am going to head up to Louisville this weekend for the Sweet 16. Alabama and San Diego State are going to be there. And Princeton and Creighton. They should be some really good ballgames.”
