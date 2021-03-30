Bobcat baseball added two more to the win column last week in final tune up games before the start of the district schedule.
GCHS (4-2) now has three wins against Class AAA schools this season. The Bobcats won at Lincoln County last week 3-2 behind a brilliant effort by sophomore Jake Cardin on the mound. GCHS was then able to grind out a nine-inning victory over Loretto with solid pitching top to bottom.
This week, the Bobcats were scheduled to host the district opener against Forrest March 29 before traveling to play the Rockets yesterday (Tuesday) in the second game of the series. Results from the contests were not available as of press time.
GCHS 3
Lincoln County 2
Jake Cardin struck out 13 batters in six innings to pick up his second win of the season, and Clay Mitchell slammed the door for a save in a 3-2 road win March 23.
Sawyer Phillips opened the contest with a two-run homer in the top of the first, scoring Coleman Siniard who had reached on a single. GCHS outhit Lincoln County 6-3 on the day in a game dominated by the two pitching staffs.
The following inning, Jack Harper registered one of his two base hits in the outing and came around to score to push the lead to 3-0.
Cardin pitched four-straight scoreless innings before an error helped Lincoln County get on the board in the fifth. The sophomore rebounded to pitch a scoreless sixth, and Mitchell pitched a perfect seventh to hold on to the one-run advantage. It was Mitchell’s second save of the season.
Cardin allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings, registering 13 of his 18 outs via the strikeout. Phillips led his team with a 1-for-3 performance with a homer, two RBIs and a run. Harper added a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and a run. Mitchell finished 2-for-3. Siniard added a 1-for-3 performance and a run.
GCHS 6
Loretto 4
The Bobcats rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings March 24, winning with two runs in the top of the ninth.
Senior Will Hargrove got the start on the mound for the Bobcats and struck out six batters in five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. A troubling early sign for GCHS, though, the pitching staff was charged with at least one unearned run for the fifth time in six outings as the defense has at times let the team’s pitchers down. The Bobcats have been charged with 14 errors over the past five games.
GCHS came alive at the plate in the sixth with four runs. Freshman Carter Kelley pitched three perfect innings in relief with five strikeouts for the win. After the Bobcats took the lead in the top of the ninth, Riley Cardin picked up the save. The Bobcat pitching staff has earned a save in all four of the team’s wins.
Jake Cardin finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Clay Mitchell doubled and scored. Sawyer Phillips finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Riley Cardin chipped in an RBI. Hargrove walked and added a run. Cooper Hlubb registered a pinch hit double with an RBI and a run. Kamauri Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
