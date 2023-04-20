DSC_0023.JPG

Missy Harper addresses her team during a timeout earlier this season. Harper recently announced her resignation as GCHS girls' basketball coach after 14 seasons.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

A new head coach will roam the sidelines for the Giles County girls’ basketball team next season after Missy Harper announced her resignation last Friday.

Harper just wrapped up her 14th season at the helm of the Lady Bobcat program. GCHS finished 5-25 and fell in the region quarterfinals.

