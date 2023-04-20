A new head coach will roam the sidelines for the Giles County girls’ basketball team next season after Missy Harper announced her resignation last Friday.
Harper just wrapped up her 14th season at the helm of the Lady Bobcat program. GCHS finished 5-25 and fell in the region quarterfinals.
And while the Lady Bobcats had struggled in recent seasons, the decision was Harper’s, Giles County principal Don Thomas told the Pulaski Citizen.
“Coach Harper has finished her Administrative Degree and is pursuing moving into that role. In pursuing this role, she did not want to leave the team shorthanded at a later date so she notified us of her wishes now. Her dedication to Giles County High School has been tremendous and we appreciate all she has done for GCHS.”
A former Lady Bobcat superstar in her own right under Hall of Fame coach Billy Mayfield, Harper starred at then-Martin Methodist College where she was a 1,000 point scorer and was a member of the 1995 National Small College Athletic Association national championship team.
Harper returned to the GCHS as Mayfield’s assistant for three seasons and then moved to the head coach position upon Mayfield’s retirement at the end of the 2009 season.
During her 14 seasons as GCHS head coach, Harper won over 150 ballgames, highlighted by a four-year period from 2014-2017 where the Lady Bobcats won 82 games, the 2017 region championship and made three sectional appearances (’14, ’15, ’17).
“This was not an easy decision on my part, but it is time for a break,” Harper said. “GCHS is my home and this program has been a part of my life for decades. At this time I am exploring other opportunities and wanted to give my administration plenty of time to find a replacement. It has been a privilege and honor to coach every young lady that has come through this program. I have been blessed to be able to work for such a supportive administration and to coach some of the best young ladies ever.”
Harper’s announcement perfectly coincides as her son, Jack, is set to graduate this May after a three-sport career as a Bobcat.
On the hardwood, Jack helped lead the Bobcats to the Class AA state semifinals this past season and was named to the All-Tournament team. As a member of the golf program, Jack qualified for the 2021 state tournament as an individual. Harper is also a key member of the Bobcat baseball squad.
Jack recently signed his letter of intent to play basketball at UT Southern.
GCHS officials announced a search is already underway to find Harper's replacement.
