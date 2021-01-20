Strong play from seniors Teondra Williams and Hanna Hill led to competitive performances for the Giles County girls against district foes Nolensville and Marshall County last week.
This week, the Lady Cats (3-7, 0-2) were scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro Central Magnet yesterday (Tuesday) before visiting Community Friday.
GCHS 49
Nolensville 64
Teondra Williams scored 19 points in the final three quarters as the Lady Cats rallied from a slow start in the district opening loss.
Hanna Hill and Maddie White knocked down 3-point baskets for Giles in the opening quarter, but that was all the offense the team could muster, falling behind 18-6.
The Lady Cats scored 43 points in the final three quarters, but the long range game of Nolensville, with 10 shots from beyond the arc, carried the Lady Knights to victory.
Chloe Earls scored a game-high 21 points including five 3-point baskets. Cagmin Ladd added four more perimeter shots and 16 points.
Williams led GCHS with her 19 points followed by 11 for Hill. Kataiah Dudley and Ari Howard scored six points each. Kylie Hendricks added four points, and White finished with three.
GCHS 36
Marshall County 40
The Lady Cats’ super seniors helped the team take a 15-4 lead in the first quarter on the road against the rival Tigerettes.
Williams knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and finished the first quarter with seven points. Hill closed the period with a shot to push the lead to double figures with six points in the first quarter.
After connecting on six shots in the first quarter, Giles added only eight more in the final three as Marshall slowly climbed back into contention.
Marshall’s offense was largely predicated on the team hitting perimeter shots, and once Dionna Crutcher and Karlye Wiser began to heat up, so did their team’s offense.
Giles still led 20-15 at halftime but fell behind entering the final period. Marshall struggled to seal the game with missed free throws and turnovers, but the defensive stalemate ended with the Tigerettes on top.
Williams scored a team-high 13 points followed by 11 for Hill. Maddie White finished with eight points. Kylie Hendricks scored four.
For Marshall, Wiser scored 12 points with Crutcher adding 11.
