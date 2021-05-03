The Lady Bobcats boast not one but two softball signees this spring, continuing a recent trend of excellence in the program that has regularly sent players to the next level for a decade.
Jada Gardner and Allie Burleson are the two latest GCHS players to sign on the dotted line to make their decision official as Gardner will play for Miles College and Burleson will play for Cumberland University.
“Jada and Allie both have a knowledge of the game that is suited for the next level,” GCHS softball head coach Morgan May said. “They know what to do in most situations. They have also worked hard to make sure that they have the physical skill set needed to play and contribute at their respective schools. Both girls regularly put in extra time working on hitting or fielding.”
May added that their leadership has been exemplary both on and off the field and is an example to the team’s younger players of the principle that hard work leads to success.
“I hope that their achievements and successes show all of our girls that if you put in the work and are willing to do whatever it takes, your future is limitless. I have been fortunate enough to watch both of them work hard on their game to get where they are today. To all of our girls and those to come, if you put in the work, you will be rewarded,” May said.
Gardner and Burleson’s signings now give GCHS five college signees in May’s first two years as head coach with the program, despite last year’s pandemic shortened season. Gardner will join the Golden Bears of Miles College, which is located in Fairfield, Ala.
She wanted to thank her father as well as her former travel ball coach for helping her achieve this goal and said her favorite memories in a Lady Cat uniform will be cutting up and sharing lots of laughs with her teammates. Gardner said both the feel of Miles College and the academics drew her to the school.
“I was looking for a college where I would feel comfortable mentally and physically,” Gardner said. “Also, Miles is very strict on grades, so I know I will be held accountable in the classroom as well as on the field. They have high expectations for each player, and I think that will push me to reach my potential on the field.”
Burleson will be joining the Phoenix of Cumberland University located in Lebanon.
“I was looking for a place that felt like home and somewhere that also had the degree that I wanted to pursue,” Burleson said. “I found that Cumberland University was the best fit for me, and I can’t wait to spend the next four years playing softball and attending school there.”
She added that her favorite memory was the very first time she was able to put on a Giles County uniform and represent her school and team.
“I would like to thank my mom and dad for everything they have done and sacrificed to help me get where I wanted to be. Also, I want to thank Morgan May and Taylor Moore for being the best coaches I could ask for and pushing me to be the best player that I can be,” she said.
May, who played college softball for Martin Methodist, said she feels comfortable sending the two student-athletes to their respective schools and remembers when she got word from each that they had made their decision.
“After each athlete’s visit to their respective schools, I remember receiving a text from one and a phone call from the other to tell me that they loved the campus, atmosphere and program. Both said that it just felt like a place they could call home. From a coaching standpoint, we have preached the philosophy, ‘When it’s the right fit, you will know,’ and I feel like both athletes just knew. They got that feeling from the moment they stepped on campus,” she added.
