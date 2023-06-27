For a program with an up-and-coming roster seeking stability and experience, the Giles County High School girls basketball squad might have found just that in its new head coach.
Veteran Alabama coach Fred Steger will hop across the border to coach the Lady Bobcats this season, the school announced last week.
“I think we have landed a quality coach with an experienced background to move our girls program forward,” Giles County principal Don Thomas said. “Coach Steger brings new excitement with an optimistic outlook for our program.”
Steger brings a decade-plus of experience as both a boys and girls basketball coach.
The veteran spent seven years as boys head coach at Guntersville before coaching Huntsville High during the 2015-16 season. Steger then spent five years at East Limestone, guiding the program to a regional final in 2019 — the first region final for East Limestone since 1997.
After departing East Limestone in late 2021, Steger spent the last two seasons at Meridianville Middle School.
While at Meridianville, Steger was also an assistant coach for the Class 6A powerhouse Hazel Green girls basketball program, which just won its sixth straight state title.
The veteran coach replaces former Lady Bobcat standout and coach Missy Harper, who resigned earlier this year after 14 seasons as head coach.
“The tradition of a program like Giles County cannot be overstated,” Steger said. “They have had a tremendous and rich history and I was familiar with their success even during my coaching stops in Alabama. Being able to take over and guide this program is something I am very much looking forward to.”
Steger, who played collegiate at Motlow State and Alabama-Huntsville, has already gotten right to work, spending several days of camp and drills with the program.
“We are kind of still in that feeling out process,” Steger said. “The girls seem to be excited and I know that I am excited. The biggest thing that we are trying to instill right now is just that familiarity. We are trying to get as comfortable as possible as we install things. You can tell that the talent and effort is there, which is huge. I just want to help give them the tools to be as successful as possible.”
In addition to Steger, the Lady Bobcats will have a new assistant coach this season in the form of former GCHS standout Kadijon Townsend.
Townsend joins as an assistant for both the girls and boys programs at GCHS after spending the last two seasons at Fayetteville.
A feature story on Townsend’s arrival at GCHS will be in next week’s edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
With the arrival of Steger and Townsend, former assistant Tyler Smith will step aside from the girls basketball program and will focus exclusively on the boys program this season.
“I have known Coach Don Thomas for quite a while and am excited to get on board here at Giles County,” Steger said. “The staff here has been very welcoming and I am looking forward to supporting the school and our programs any way that I can. Whether that’s boys basketball, softball, football or any of our other sports. My wife and family have been very supportive of this move and I look forward to seeing what our Lady Bobcats can do this season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.