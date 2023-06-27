5e486849a1a51.image.jpg

Former East Limestone (Ala.) coach Fred Steger delivers instruction from the sideline during a game in 2019. Steger was officially announced as the new Giles County girls basketball coach last week.   Jeronimo Nisa / Decatur Daily

For a program with an up-and-coming roster seeking stability and experience, the Giles County High School girls basketball squad might have found just that in its new head coach.

Veteran Alabama coach Fred Steger will hop across the border to coach the Lady Bobcats this season, the school announced last week.

