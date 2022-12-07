Behind a talented returning core and the guidance of a new head coach, there is room for optimism within the Giles County boys’ basketball team this season.
The Bobcats bring back as many as nine players that started or saw significant minutes from last season’s squad that advanced to the Region 5-AA quarterfinals.
In addition to a bevy of experienced talent, the Bobcats also feature new head coach Nick Campbell, who guided Class 4A Columbia Central to a district regular-season and tournament title last season.
Seniors Jack Harper and Jake Cardin return for GCHS at the guard positions with both having All-District seasons in 2022.
Cardin should serve as the team’s primary ballhandler and slashing scorer while Harper is capable of both driving and delivering points from beyond the arc.
Senior Clay Mitchell and junior Kamauri Turner will help formulate a strong backcourt for the Bobcats. The duo showed flashes of brilliance for GCHS last season and should continue to flourish deep into the 2023 campaign.
In the interior, the Bobcats have seen tremendous growth from junior Jaceion Coffey, who began to come into his own toward the end of last year. Coffey is a 6-foot-7 presence that will provide strong play on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
Senior bigs Matt King and Joe Dangerfield will help spell minutes for Coffey or possibly draw starting nods themselves. Both are adept defenders and can help facilitate the offense in the paint for the Bobcats.
Junior forward Kareem Bryant brings a hyper-aggressive brand of defense to the hardwood and is capable of helping GCHS turn defensive stops into quick offensive points.
After a strong season on the gridiron, senior Tre’von Dangerfield will return to the hardwood this season for GCHS.
In all, the Bobcat roster features 15 total players —10 of which are upperclassmen.
The Bobcats play another challenging non-district schedule this season before starting District 10-AA play on Jan. 13 versus Lewis County.
Two games — home and away — versus Loretto, Summertown, Lewis County and Mt. Pleasant will comprise the district slate this year for GCHS.
All Bobcat district matchups will once again be broadcast onPulaski Citizen Liveand can be found by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com or downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
