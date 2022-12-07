Behind a talented returning core and the guidance of a new head coach, there is room for optimism within the Giles County boys’ basketball team this season.

The Bobcats bring back as many as nine players that started or saw significant minutes from last season’s squad that advanced to the Region 5-AA quarterfinals.

DSC_0082 web.jpg

Jaceion Coffey skies for a layup in a GCHS victory versus Eagleville earlier this season. Coffey and the Bobcats could contend for the 10-AA title this season.

Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

