Bobcat soccer players and head coach Matthew Orgeron celebrate goals in the second half of last Thursday’s District 11-AA quarterfinal versus Spring Hill. The Bobcats advanced to their first semifinal since 2016. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County’s boys’ soccer team trailed by two goals early, but found its rhythm and cruised to a 7-3 victory at Spring Hill in the District 11-AA quarterfinals last Thursday.
In a rematch of a game that ended tied 2-2 in Pulaski April 21, the Bobcats (9-7-1) saw themselves again down by a pair of goals early as the Raiders struck twice in the game’s first 22 minutes.
But, just like that late April clash, the Bobcats picked themselves up off the mat and drew level with the Raiders as Christian Sentz scored the first two of his four goals on the night to pull GCHS level.
Sentz scored goals just two minutes apart in the 30th and 32nd minutes to equalize for the Bobcats as the teams broke for halftime deadlocked at 2-2.
The second half broke in favor of the Bobcats almost immediately as Esteban Rangle buried a chance just four minutes into the period to give GCHS its first lead of the night.
The Bobcats added another on Sentz’s third tally of the night in the 52nd minute to push the margin to 4-2.
Spring Hill refused to surrender, however, and utilized a set piece to get in position and eventually grab a goal in the 54th minute to pull within striking distance.
But that would be as close as it ever got as the Bobcats posted tallies in the 55th, 58th and 65th minutes to put the game firmly out of reach. Cooper White added one of the goals in the flurry for the Bobcats.
The last tally, a spirited run and finish from midfielder Patrick Holt, was especially notable as the junior took on two Raider defenders as he continued a run into the box. Holt was able to shield the defenders just long enough to get one final touch to the ball and slide it past the charging Raider keeper.
The Bobcat bench exploded on the final tally as GCHS pulled off the road victory.
Sentz added two assists on the night as did Rangle. Holt and Talan Pierce also added assists for GCHS.
Senior goalkeeper Sam Harwell allowed three goals, but made seven saves and had several key moments where he raced to pick up a ball before an attacking play could be made.
The victory marked the first district tournament win for the Bobcats since a 2-0 win versus Marshall County on May 5, 2016.
The seven goals also marked the most in a Bobcat win this season since they defeated Richland 9-2 March 24.
“This was a great team effort and I am so proud of these kids,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “They have battled all year long and these upperclassmen have been through some really challenging times. To see them play so fluid and give their all for one another tonight was really special.
“Honestly, I think our ‘Man of the Match’ tonight would go to the entire team. Everyone that got minutes tonight played so well and gave a tremendous effort.”
With the win, the Bobcats advanced to the District 11-AA tournament semifinals. The fifth-seeded Bobcats would travel to regular season champion Tullahoma, who defeated Marshall County 5-0 in its quarterfinal match.
The teams were set to meet tonight in Coffee County. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
