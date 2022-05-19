Giles County track and field athletes Reed Owens and Tyrick Brown are set to represent the Bobcats next week when they compete at the 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.
Owens qualified for the state tournament after finishing in first place in the triple jump event at the TSSAA Division I AA Middle Sectional held May 12 at Fairview High School.
Brown qualified in the long jump event after finishing in third place at the same sectional.
Owens finished first in the 12-man field, posting a score of 40-08.0, a full foot ahead of Tullahoma’s Zane Hopf, who finished runner-up.
Brown recorded a score of 20-09.0, finishing behind Spring Hill’s Ricola Alderson and Cumberland County’s Carson Conaster in the 13-man field. Owens also competed in the long jump event, finishing 11th.
Brown is a two-year member of the track and field program, while Owens is in his first season with the program.
The Bobcat duo is believed to be one of the first — if not the first ever — field athletes to compete at the state tournament for the Bobcats.
William McElroy was a two-time state champion for the Bobcats in 1980, but was predominantly a track competitor. Owens and Brown both compete predominantly as field events.
“We are super proud of Reed and Tyrick and the growth they have shown over the last five months,” Bobcats second-year head coach Tanner Holley said. “They have performed extremely well all spring and we are excited to watch them compete at the state tournament level.”
And while track and field events are new to both Owens and Brown, the two have already tasted success in Bobcat uniforms this season, helping guide the Giles County football team to a 12-1 record and Class AAA semifinal appearance last fall.
“Both of these guys have taken on a lot of new responsibilities,” Holley said. “In both football and now in track and field. They are both in their first few years as track and field athletes. To see that kind of commitment in their first year has really been fun to watch.”
Track and field teammates Matt King and Trevon Dangerfield also competed in the sectional meet on May 12.
Owens and Brown now advance to the state finals, where they will compete next Tuesday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Stadium.
