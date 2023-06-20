After four games of play, the best-of-seven series between the American League and National League is deadlocked at 2-2 in the Giles County Little League All-Star Summer Classic.

After the National League won two games June 13, thunderstorms June 15 forced Games 3 and 4 to be pushed back to Friday night when the American League swept the doubleheader to even the series.

IMG_0583 web.jpg

NL slugger Hagan Haney delivers a swing during last Friday’s ballgames.

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0643 web.jpg

American League Mason Blalock slides home during Game 3 of the GCLL All-Star Classic. Blalock and the AL trailed 2-0 entering Friday, but evened the series 2-2.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0680 web.jpg

American League pitcher Dawson Lee fires home in last Friday’s ballgames.

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

