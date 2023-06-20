After four games of play, the best-of-seven series between the American League and National League is deadlocked at 2-2 in the Giles County Little League All-Star Summer Classic.
After the National League won two games June 13, thunderstorms June 15 forced Games 3 and 4 to be pushed back to Friday night when the American League swept the doubleheader to even the series.
Tied at 2-2, the doubleheader resumed last night (Monday) at Exchange Park. The National League won Game 5 by a score of 20-14 and the American League held on for a 20-19 victory in Game 6 to force a seventh and deciding game tonight.
Recaps from this week's games will be published later this week to PulaskiCitizen.com and in next week's edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Game 4
American League 12
National League 4
(5 Innings)
In an otherwise deadlocked affair, the American League exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from the National League in a five-inning contest.
The AL opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, but the NL responded with three quick runs in the top of the second to take a 3-1 lead.
AL slugging put the home team right back in front in the bottom of the second as they scratched out three runs to take a 4-3 advantage.
The NL tied the ballgame in the top of the third with a lone run, setting the stage for a potential dramatic finish.
Instead, the AL clubbed out eight runs in a wild bottom of the fourth and eventually ended the game in just five innings.
The fourth-inning onslaught started when Rhett Dooley and Everett Chapman drew leadoff walks versus a tiring NL pitcher Zahari Howell.
With his pitch count climbing rapidly, Howell was in line to pitch to just one or two more batters before Nate Edwards smacked a bases-clearing triple to push the AL ahead by a pair.
Edwards promptly came home to score on a wild pitch as Howell was lifted for Brayden Underwood.
Taelyn Bledsoe and leadoff man Mason Blalock both drew walks and came around to score when Charlie Nelson smoked a grounder that got under the glove of a NL infielder.
Ahead 9-4, the AL expanded its lead just one pitch later when bomber Braylon Bledsoe cranked a first-pitch fastball over the left field wall to push the lead to seven.
The AL would score one more run to take the 12-4 lead and then Bledsoe retired three of the four batters faced in the fifth to invoke the eight-after-five run rule.
Walks doomed the NL as they handed out 10 free passes. The AL posted just four hits despite scoring 12 runs.
Edwards and Bledsoe had the only extra-base hits on the night. Denton Davis and Cason Stout added singles.
The NL was held to four hits themselves with leadoff man Brantley Swanner stroking an RBI double in the second. Howell, Hagan Haney and Chandler McCrory had the remaining hits for the NL.
Howell (0-1) suffered the loss for the NL on the mound, allowing seven runs — six of which were earned. The 12-year-old standout fanned seven batters in the losing effort.
Bledsoe (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Davis. Davis allowed four runs, but only one earned, in 2.2 innings of work. Bledsoe recorded the final seven outs. The two totaled three strikeouts each on the night.
Game 3
American League 10
National League 6
Down two games in the series, the American League scored in every inning and avoided the sweep with 10 runs in a four-run victory.
The designated visiting National League struck first with two runs in the top of the second, but the American League promptly answered with four runs in the first and then tacked on three more in the third.
Ahead 7-2, the AL poured on the pressure with solo tallies in the third and fourth to lead 9-2. The NL added two runs each in the fifth and sixth, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
In a theme that continued all night, the American League capitalized on free passes as they drew nine walks in the win. The AL had just five hits — all singles — in the victory.
Charlie Nelson, Dawson Lee, Cason Stout, Rhett Dooley and Taelyn Bledsoe all recorded the hits for the AL.
The NL had eight hits, including two doubles, but had several key baserunning mistakes that led to rally-killing outs.
Hunter Starling, Hagan Haney and Brantley Swanner all had multi-hit performances with Swanner’s late double being the loudest hit of the ballgame.
Zahari Howell also had a double and drove in one run. Maddux Wells had the other RBI for the NL.
Ty Edwards (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound, tossing 2.1 innings in relief of Starling, who was chased after facing just seven batters. Edwards and Starling both allowed four earned runs each.
Wells came in for two innings of late mop-up duty for the NL.
Lee (1-1) bounced back from a loss Tuesday with a five-inning, four-run performance. Lee allowed just two earned runs and struck out six in the win.
Blalock allowed two unearned runs in relief of Lee in the sixth.
Game 2
National League 3
American League 2
After hitting dominated June 13’s first game, the second contest turned into a nail-baiting pitcher’s duel as the National League held on for a one-run victory.
Four of the five total runs were scored in the very first inning as pitchers for both teams began to find their respective grooves.
American League slugger Braylon Bledsoe cranked a first-pitch fastball over the wall in left-center to begin the game with his second home run of the series. The fearful hitter would crank another in the top of the third for the only two AL runs of the ballgame.
The National League countered with a long ball of its own in the bottom of the first when cleanup man Zahari Howell cleared the bases with a three-run bomb to deep left.
From there, the contest turned to the pitchers as Dawson Lee (0-1) gave way to Bledsoe on the mound after the second. Bledsoe struck out eight of the nine batters he faced on the night in a stellar relief effort, including a high-profile strikeout of Howell.
Hunter Starling dazzled on the mound for the NL from the jump, striking out six batters and allowing just four hits in four innings of work. The two solo homers from Bledsoe were Starling’s only blemishes.
The southpaw gave way to Howell on the mound in the fifth. The hard-throwing right-hander fanned four of the six batters he faced, including a one-out duel in the top of the sixth versus Bledsoe.
Lee and Charlie Nelson had the other two hits on the night for the AL while Seth Young had the only other hit for the NL.
Game 1
National League 14
American League 4
(4 Innings)
The American League squad scored three runs in the top of the first, but was held to just one more run the rest of the ballgame in an eventual 10-run National League victory.
The NL scored two runs in the bottom of the first, added two more in the second and then exploded for five runs in both the third and fourth innings to end the contest early.
The NL lineup went a collective 10-for-23 at the plate and was led by Zahari Howell’s 3-for-3, 5RBI performance.
Howell cranked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, added an RBI double in the second and then ended the game with his two-RBI single in the fourth. He also drew a third-inning walk.
Leadoff man Seth Young and two-hole hitter Ty Edwards combined to go 2-for-4 and 3-for-3 at the plate, respectively. Young scored twice and drove in a run. Edwards scored all three times and drove in two.
Chandler McCrory and Brayden Underwood had hits in the bottom of the lineup for the NL.
Young and Edwards combined to pitch all four innings with Edwards picking up the win in his 2.2 innings of work. Edwards allowed just one hit and one run while striking out four batters.
The AL was led by Braylon Bledsoe, who led off the game with a solo shot to deep left-center field.
Mason Blalock, Dawson Lee and Rhett Dooley also had hits on the night as the AL was limited to just four hits overall.
Denton Davis, Everett Chapman and Dooley combined to get 11 outs on the mound for the AL. Davis surrendered four runs on four hits, but only two runs were earned. He also fanned four batters on the night.
Chapman (0-1) and Dooley relieved Davis on the mound for the final five outs recorded.
