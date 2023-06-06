Giles County Little League recently named its All-Star rosters for the upcoming months.
40-plus youth baseball players comprise the four teams — two in Coach Pitch and two in Kid Pitch — that will compete this summer.
The American and National League rosters for Kid Pitch division will compete against one another in the upcoming tournament to be held June 12-19 at historic Exchange Park.
An article with tournament format, schedule and other logistical information was featured in the May 24 edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
Pulaski Citizen Live will broadcast every ballgame of the best-of-seven series that kicks off with a special skills competition June 12 to determine home-field advantage.
Mason Blalock, Braylon Bledsoe, Taelyn Bledsoe, Everett Chapman, Denton Davis, Rhett Dooley, Nate Edwards, Dawson Lee, Charlie Nelson and Cason Stout will represent the American League. Marcus Bledsoe will serve as the team’s head coach.
Ty Edwards, Hagan Haney, Zahari Howell, Chandler McCrory, Braxton Richardson, Hunter Starling, Brantley Swanner, Brayden Underwood, Maddux Wells and Seth Young will comprise the National League roster. Shane Richardson will serve as the squad’s manager.
Adding to the drama and entertainment will be the fact that the rosters will be comprised of a mixture of players amongst all the teams in the league, setting the stage for season-long teammates to now become opponents.
“Each of the five head coaches had a say for who they believed their best choices for All-Stars would be,” GCLL President Jimmy Lee Davis said. “Once we had our 20 kids, I split them as evenly as I could in hopes of making our series as exciting as possible. Most teams relied on one or two star pitchers to carry them through the season. Those teammates will be split between teams and will now have to compete against each other. It will be interesting to see those teammates, who have been on the same team all season, have to compete against each other during the series.”
In addition to the Kid Pitch division, this year’s Coach Pitch squads will feature 23 total players.
Emmitt Adams, Coy Blair, Bryson Brindley, Kayden Brown, Lynox Coleman, Cash Galloway, Easton Hollis, Lincoln Lanier, Conner McCartney, Easton Rose, Nate Storm and Colton Stout make up the American League squad. Langly Adams will serve as the team’s head coach.
Austin Wells, Cason Lawhorn, Conner Richardson, Cooper Doggett, Eli Gann, Huckleberry Olsen, Jace Freemon, Jack Osborn, Knox Chapman, Marshall Loveless and Reed Augustin make up the National League bunch. Jason Loveless will serve as the NL head coach.
The Coach Pitch squads will hold a similar series with a best-of-five format beginning June 13. The younger players will play doubleheaders on June 13 and June 15 before a potential winner-take-all game June 16.
“We had eight teams, and we were able to designate four teams to be in the American and National league,” Davis said. “Similar to Kid Pitch, each of the eight head coaches were able to choose one automatic to represent their team. The remaining players were selected by the all star coaches who were selected to coach the teams.”
