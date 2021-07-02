The Giles County Softball League announced final standings and its coveted MVP awards in its closing ceremonies June 14 at Richland Park.
This year, the league fielded 10 total teams between T-Ball, Minor League and Little League divisions.
In the T-Ball classification, Big Boy Barber Shop took home the title followed by Butcher Drafting Service, Haney Realty and Lane Roofing.
GT Enterprises won the Minor League with First National Bank finishing second followed by Hamby Land Management.
In Little League, First Realty Group won the championship as First National Bank finished second followed by C&C Printing.
The league chose to honor “MVPs” this season instead of the traditional all-star format as 70 percent of players were participating in the league for the first time this year. The money that would have traditionally been used to attend tournaments will instead go to clinics to help grow the skills of all the league’s players as well as coach’s clinic.
The T-Ball MVPs included Alivia Williams, Avaiyah Reed, Lily Busby, Jaida Garrett, Karmyn Kimbrough, Amelia Patterson, Mia Jones, Kenzy Sutherland, Harper Butler, Averianna Moore, Ava Jimenez and Arieya Howard.
Minor League MVPs were Daviany Tate, Hadley Hamby, Kinsleigh Kimbrough, Harmony Garrett, Alyric Houston, Hannah Clay Doggett, Madalyn Galloway, Maddie Broad, Ana Shirey, Jersey Mae Henderson, Hadley Hasting, Presleigh Hood and Amiracle Gentry.
Finally, Little League MVPs included Josylan Tate, Pasleigh Pigg, Miley Rathe, Ava Henson, Emma Glover, Kailynne Hawkins, Makenzie Jarrell, Shaylee Shelton, Campbell Philpot, Rylee Nummy Caroline Jackson, Saniyah Turner, Darcy Sutherland, Lexi Annabelle Kimbrough and Rachel Hunter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.