The GCLL 12U All-Stars battled valiantly, but came up shy in the district tournament last weekend in Columbia, falling to Franklin County 11-3 on Friday before suffering an 8-1 loss to Tullahoma on Saturday.
After each player posted successful individual seasons at Exchange Park, the 12U squad never found its stride in the district tournament, with a talented lineup struggling to find rhythm at the plate in the two losses.
Franklin County 11
Giles County 3
Friday’s contest was a frustrating one for the 12U squad, with the team falling behind early and never recovering.
Giles County threatened in the first, but left two baserunners stranded.
Franklin County pounced quickly, scoring three runs off of GC starter Weston Price.
Franklin County’s female catcher Alex Hand drove in two of the first three runs with a sharp double down the left field line.
Giles County pulled together a run in the second frame when Zahari Howell drew a walk and came around to score on a fielder’s choice.
Giles County had a runner thrown out by Hand at second to end the potential rally, once again leaving a pair of runners stranded.
Hand proved to be a thorn in GC’s side just one inning later, capping a four-run third inning with a two-run bomb to left field.
Ahead 7-1, Franklin County blew the game open for good in the fourth with three more runs.
Hand finished the day as the best hitter for either team, going 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Giles County never gave up, however, and clawed back into the game with two runs in the fifth inning to pull to 10-3.
Two more runners were left stranded in the frame, leaving GC frustrated with the game’s final outcome.
Franklin County tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to push the game to its final 11-3 score.
Wesson Parker finished as GC’s top hitter, going 2-for-3 at the plate and drawing a walk.
Price added a single, while Braylon Bledsoe recorded the lone extra-base hit of the day with a two-out double to center in the third inning.
Tullahoma 8
Giles County 1
Giles County’s 12U Little League Baseball All Stars fell to a hot hitting Tullahoma team 8-1 to finish their all star season at the district tournament in Columbia.
Riley Strickland started the game on the mound for Giles County, showing good control. Tullahoma batters were able to put the ball in play, finding the gaps with their hits and scoring five runs in the first two innings.
Braylon Bledsoe took over on the mound for Giles County in the third inning, also throwing hard and hitting the strike zone. With Bledsoe on the mound, Giles County retired the side in the third.
Facing the top of the Tullahoma line up in the fourth, three runs scored including a home run blast by Zion Jeffery to put his team up 8-0.
Giles County put the ball in play consistently at the plate, but unlike their opponents could not find the gaps in the defense.
Strickland reached on an error in the first inning. Bledsoe singled in the fourth and Christian Starling singled in the fifth.
In the top of the sixth Bledsoe ripped a double to the centerfield fence and was driven home for Giles County’s lone run on a double over the right fielder’s glove by Weston Price.
The Giles County 12U Little League All Star team for 2022 is Seth Young, Riley Strickland, Dawson Lee, Mason Blalock, Christian Starling, Sawyer Johnson, Wesson Parker, Zahari Howell, Ryan Rose, Jaxon Hunter, Weston Price, Braylon Bledsoe, Henry Crew Curry, head coach Trey Rose and assistant coaches Marcus Bledsoe and Tracy Randolph.
