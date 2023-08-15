The Giles County boys golf team hit the road last week for its second match of the season, taking home first place honors in a three-team showdown at Bear Trace Golf Course in Winchester.
The Bobcats posted a collective score of 172, 21 strokes clear of runner-up Moore County. Huntland finished third with a total of 231.
Junior Levi Moss led the Bobcat squad with a round of 40. Senior Ethan Sumners followed with a round of 43 and sophomore Camden Eubank shot a 44. Junior Carter Britton capped the day with a score of 45.
All four Bobcats finished in the top five on the individual leaderboard as Moss took home medalist honors. Sumners finished second overall, Eubank finished tied for third and Britton finished tied for fifth.
“There was a big improvement from our tournament in late July to this one,” Bobcats head coach Chris Phelps said. “I believe that first tournament gave our new guys some experience that helped in this match. It is nice to start the season with two wins and we are looking forward to another couple of challenging events soon.”
Two senior members of the Lady Bobcat squad also made the trip for unofficial rounds, with neither Moore County nor Huntland featuring a girls’ team.
Mallory Cardin posted a round of 54 and Marie Bodily shot a 55.
Giles County returned to action yesterday at Hillcrest Country Club in a match that featured Richland and Cornersville.
Action was halted midway through the afternoon due to inclement weather.
