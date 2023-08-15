The Giles County boys golf team hit the road last week for its second match of the season, taking home first place honors in a three-team showdown at Bear Trace Golf Course in Winchester.

IMG_1691 web.jpg

Bobcat senior Ethan Sumners swings during a match at Hillcrest Country Club earlier this season.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

The Bobcats posted a collective score of 172, 21 strokes clear of runner-up Moore County. Huntland finished third with a total of 231.

IMG_1840 web.jpg

GCHS junior Carter Britton finishes a swing during Monday's match at Hillcrest Country Club.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

