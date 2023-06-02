In attendance for the Giles County High Trailblazers are (from left) Rhonda Norwood Young, Connie Walker Liggett, Mae Frances White, Willa Whitworth Manchester, Sally Ingram Phelps (sister to the late Laura Ingram), Beverly Pigg and Phil Pigg (children of late coach Billy Pigg). Submitted
In attendance for the Richland High Trailblazers are (from left) Gay Condrey Rose, Janet Davis Coble, Belinda Denton Parsley, Anita Farrar, Penny Farrar Warren, Pam Whitworth Gibson, Rhonda Whitworth, Teresa Whitworth McGill, Annette Woodard Edwards and Karen Coble Young (daughter of late coach Alton Coble). Submitted
The Giles County High Bobkittens 1979 State Softball Champs include (front row, from left) Jane Rose, the late Laura Ingram, Carol Townsend, (second row) Mae White, Brenda Randolph, Lisa Potts, Lynette Vernon, the late Kathy Ordway, Brenda Jones, Rhonda Norwood, (third row) the late coach Billy Pigg, Lorinda Moody, Schawanda Allen, Kathy Gregory, Willa Whitworth, Connie Walker, Mamie Garrett, assistant coach Debbie Braden and (not pictured) Veronica Reynolds. Submitted
It all started with a dream, that Giles County girls would be able to play organized softball just like Little League and Babe Ruth.
On a personal note, it was in 1974 that the City of Pulaski, Mayor Aymett Garner and Alderman Dr. T.W. Harris decided that Pulaski needed a summer recreation department to go along with the Pulaski Pool and the recreation center, both operated by Martin College Athletic Director Kermit Smith. After meeting with Mayor Garner and Dr. Harris, I was hired as the Recreation Director. At that time, there were no softball fields at Richland or Magazine Road parks. The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen began a program. There were many adults who worked hard to get the girls’ program going.
There was already a Women’s League at Richland Park, however, to make the girls league happen, many hours at meetings had to take place. Since there was no other county in the state that had organized softball for girls, it was time for a name. It was Title IX that came into play, which began in 1972 by the federal government. It was a program that meant equal sports for women in all colleges and schools. After many Giles County meetings, it was named Junior Lib for young girls and Senior Lib for the older girls.
The work began on the fields at Richland Park. A group of men and women from all over Giles County came to work on the field so it would be ready for opening night, and several teams were formed. Channel 5 out of Nashville was in attendance for opening night and featured the first softball league for girls in the state.
My dearest friends, the late Billy Pigg, Bill Holt and W.D. Savage, all worked for the recreation department during the summer, making the program for softball a huge success that spread over the state of Tennessee. The softball state championship for girls was played in 1979. Richland High won the Class 1A title and Giles County High took the state title in 2A.
This past Friday, both the Richland High and Giles County High players attended a ceremony in Murfreesboro recognizing the Title IX Trailblazers.
Sally Ingram Phelps, sister to the late Laura Ingram, was very honored to accept her Title IX Trailblazer medal. She enjoyed reminiscing with Laura’s teammates and the Richland players about their glory days on the softball field. Laura was the pitcher for the Giles County High Bobkittens, and she loved the game so much she chose to play in the state tournament instead of attending her high school graduation. She would have been very happy to see what an impact she and her teammates had on the game of softball.
When they called out the attendees’ names on the field, Sally just happened to line up right on top of the pitcher’s mound. Laura’s teammate Willa Whitworth Manchester mentioned how appropriate that was, since Laura was the team’s pitcher. If it wasn’t for Laura playing softball, her sister Sally probably wouldn’t have had the love of playing the game. Softball was a big part of their springs and summers, and they enjoyed every
minute.
A special thanks to Manchester, Laura’s teammate and friend, for reaching out to Sally about the event. It would have been very disappointing to have missed it.
Congratulations to both Richland High and Giles County High for being recognized as Title IX Trailblazers. Very well deserved!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.