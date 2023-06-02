Sideline Views Header

It all started with a dream, that Giles County girls would be able to play organized softball just like Little League and Babe Ruth. 

On a personal note, it was in 1974 that the City of Pulaski, Mayor Aymett Garner and Alderman Dr. T.W. Harris decided that Pulaski needed a summer recreation department to go along with the Pulaski Pool and the recreation center, both operated by Martin College Athletic Director Kermit Smith. After meeting with Mayor Garner and Dr. Harris, I was hired as the Recreation Director. At that time, there were no softball fields at Richland or Magazine Road parks. The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen began a program. There were many adults who worked hard to get the girls’ program going.  

GCHS Champs web.jpg

In attendance for the Giles County High Trailblazers are (from left) Rhonda Norwood Young, Connie Walker Liggett, Mae Frances White, Willa Whitworth Manchester, Sally Ingram Phelps (sister to the late Laura Ingram), Beverly Pigg and Phil Pigg (children of late coach Billy Pigg).   Submitted
GCHS 1979 Champs (2) web.jpg

The Giles County High Bobkittens 1979 State Softball Champs include (front row, from left) Jane Rose, the late Laura Ingram, Carol Townsend, (second row) Mae White, Brenda Randolph, Lisa Potts, Lynette Vernon, the late Kathy Ordway, Brenda Jones, Rhonda Norwood, (third row) the late coach Billy Pigg, Lorinda Moody, Schawanda Allen, Kathy Gregory, Willa Whitworth, Connie Walker, Mamie Garrett, assistant coach Debbie Braden and (not pictured) Veronica Reynolds.   Submitted
Shirt 2 web.jpg

Submitted
RHS Champs web.jpg

In attendance for the Richland High Trailblazers are (from left) Gay Condrey Rose, Janet Davis Coble, Belinda Denton Parsley, Anita Farrar, Penny Farrar Warren, Pam Whitworth Gibson, Rhonda Whitworth, Teresa Whitworth McGill, Annette Woodard Edwards and Karen Coble Young (daughter of late coach Alton Coble).   Submitted
Richland State Champs 1979 copy web.png

The Richland High 1979 State Softball Champs include (front row, from left) Belinda Denton, Pam Whitworth, Camille Beadle, Anita Farrar, Penny Farrar, Rhonda Blade, (back row) assistant coach Morris Mitchell, Gay Condrey, Annette Woodard, Rhonda Whitworth, Teresa Whitworth, Jamie Bomar, Janet Davis and head coach Alton Coble.   Submitted

Tags

Load comments