Giles County and Richland baseball battled into the late innings before their inner county rivalry was decided in a 6-5 Giles County win on Good Friday.
Playing at Sam Davis Park, Richland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on two RBI double by third baseman Sam Edwards that scored Jase Derryberry and Houston Cheek.
The Bobcats answered with two runs of their own from Clay Mitchell, who opened with a double, and Tucker Toone who drove in Mitchell and was driven in by Sawyer Phillips.
The Raiders tacked on two more runs in the third when Derryberry, who was 4-for-4 at the plate reached on a double and was driven home by Herlan Duran. Duran scored on an RBI by Colton Trimble.
In the bottom of the fifth, GCHS’s Cody Watson scored to cut Richland’s lead to 4-3, but it was the bottom of the sixth that turned the game in favor of the Bobcats.
Trailing 4-3 with two outs, the top of the Bobcat lineup — Mitchell, Toone and Jake Cardin — each scored, with Mitchell’s and Toone’s runs driven in by a triple to right field from Cardin.
Leading 6-4, the Bobcats looked to winning pitcher Jack Harper who came in during the fourth inning and allowed just one run on six hits, striking out five batters and giving up no walks. Cru Thorne started for the Bobcats.
Richland freshman Luke Jones pitched a solid 5.2 innings, before giving up the go-ahead runs in the sixth and giving way to Camron Mann in the sixth.
For Giles County offensively, Toone and Phillips each went 2-for-2. Toone scored two runs and drove in two runs. Phillips had one RBI. Mitchell, Cardin, Watson and Austin Kilpatrick each recorded a hit with Cardin and Watson scoring a run and Cardin driving in two runs.
In addition to Derryberry’s 4-for-4 performance at the plate, he scored two runs. Duran, Trimble and Edwards each had two hits with Edwards driving in three runs and Trimble driving in one run. Duran scored two runs and drove in a run. Lane Perkins also recorded a hit.
Audio of the inner county rivalry game was live streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app by searching for PCL or GCHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.